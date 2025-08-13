Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Greece Launches Investigation Over Controversial Embassy Social Media Post

2025-08-13 03:06:22
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs has initiated administrative and disciplinary procedures following the publication of a controversial post on the official social media account of the Embassy of Greece in Luxembourg on August 12, 2025, Trend reports.

According to Ministry Spokesperson Lana Zochiou, the measures aim to clarify the circumstances under which the post was published and to ensure accountability.

She stressed that the content of the post does not reflect Greece's official position.

