Greece Launches Investigation Over Controversial Embassy Social Media Post

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs has initiated administrative and disciplinary procedures following the publication of a controversial post on the official social media account of the Embassy of Greece in Luxembourg on August 12, 2025, Trend reports.

According to Ministry Spokesperson Lana Zochiou, the measures aim to clarify the circumstances under which the post was published and to ensure accountability.

She stressed that the content of the post does not reflect Greece's official position.