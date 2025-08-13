New AMARON Pitstop Opens In Doha's Industrial Area

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Positive Trading WLL, the exclusive authorised distributor of AMARON car batteries in Qatar, announced the opening of a state-of-the-art AMARON Pitstop in collaboration with Auto Care.

This new facility marks another significant milestone in Qatar's automotive service landscape, offering customers a premium destination for high-performance automotive battery solutions.

The inauguration ceremony took place at AMARON Pitstop, Auto Care, located at Shop No. C15, Street 27, Al Kassarat Street, Industrial Area, Doha. The ribbon-cutting was led by Balakrishnan from Auto Care and Indeevar from AMARON, with the presence of Maneesh Khanna and Ranju Davis K from AMARON.

Auto Care's journey began in 2003 with the launch of its first outlet, Auto Care Doha. Over the years, the company expanded its footprint and expertise through ventures like Euro Trade, continually setting benchmarks in quality and service. The AMARON Pitstop launch represents Auto Care's third and exclusive facility dedicated entirely to AMARON batteries, reinforcing its commitment to offering best-in-class automotive battery solutions.

AMARON – Power You Can Trust Renowned for their exceptional lifespan, high cranking power, and zero-maintenance technology, AMARON car batteries are designed with advanced Silver Alloy technology to perform reliably even in the most demanding climates. From private sedans and luxury vehicles to heavy-duty commercial fleets, AMARON remains a preferred choice for discerning motorists worldwide.

In Qatar, Positive Trading WLL ensures the availability of genuine AMARON products through an extensive dealer network, backed by professional guidance and dependable after-sales support.

The new AMARON Pitstop will offer customers a one-stop solution for premium products, expert technical assistance, and exceptional customer care.“At AMARON, we take pride in delivering innovative battery technology that offers unmatched durability and performance. With a presence in over 50 countries, our promise to customers is simple – power, reliability, and peace of mind. We are committed to bringing world-class quality to Qatar's roads,” said a spokesperson for AMARON.

“This collaboration with Auto Care underscores our mutual dedication to automotive excellence and delivering exceptional value to customers across Qatar,” added a spokesperson for Positive Trading WLL.