Wildfires Ignite Across Greece
(MENAFN) Wildfires remain a serious threat across Greece, with intense blazes affecting several regions, including the islands of Chios and Zakynthos, the western port city of Patras, and the northwestern province of Preveza.
These fires have continued to rage into the early hours of Wednesday, posing significant dangers to both residents and tourists.
In Chios, a wildfire that began in the Chalandra forest has rapidly spread, reaching the villages of Potamia and Pispilounda.
This has prompted the evacuation of Volissos, as reported by a public broadcaster.
Despite the relentless efforts of firefighting teams, the fire remains out of control, exacerbated by strong northerly winds, which are also hindering efforts to contain fires in other parts of the country.
Zakynthos is also battling a significant blaze that broke out early Wednesday in a forested agricultural area between Lithakia, Agala, and Kiliomenos.
The fire is primarily threatening the settlements of Agala and Keri, which were evacuated by authorities.
As the fire continues to spread across multiple fronts, all hotels in the popular tourist destination have been evacuated, according to reports.
Meanwhile, in Preveza, a fire that ignited in the Gymnotopos forest area is advancing toward the towns of Thesprotiko and Philippiada.
A news agency also reported that at least two medical facilities have been evacuated, in addition to several other settlements in the region.
The situation remains critical as firefighting efforts struggle to keep pace with the fast-moving flames.
