Multifamily House Fire Claims Life, Injures 14 in S. Korea
(MENAFN) A devastating fire erupted around midnight in the parking area on the ground floor of a four-story multifamily residence in Seoul, resulting in one fatality and 14 injuries, a local news agency reported Wednesday.
The blaze claimed the life of a man in his 70s, who was rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest alongside a woman in her 20s. A man in his 70s and a woman in her 20s were both transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest, but the man did not survive.
Among the injured, seven suffered severe wounds, including full-body burns, while six others sustained minor injuries, primarily smoke inhalation.
Emergency responders deployed 166 firefighters and 41 pieces of equipment to contain the fire, which was brought under control approximately 45 minutes after it began.
Officials noted that the building’s piloti design—characterized by columns lining the first floor—facilitated the rapid spread of flames and complicated evacuation efforts.
Authorities, including police and fire officials, are currently probing the exact cause of the fire.
