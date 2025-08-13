Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Suresh Raina Appears Before ED For Questioning In Illegal Betting App Case Following Summons

Suresh Raina Appears Before ED For Questioning In Illegal Betting App Case Following Summons


2025-08-13 02:01:08
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Suresh Raina appears before ED for questioning in illegal betting app case.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

MENAFN13082025007365015876ID1109921200

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search