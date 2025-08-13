Ukraine's Energostal Sold Through Privatization Auction For UAH 600M

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Property Fund on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“UAH 600 million is the result of an online privatization auction for the unified asset package of Kharkiv-based Ukrainian Research and Technology Center of Metallurgy Industry 'Energostal' State Enterprise,” the report states.

The auction was held via the Prozorro e-auction system. Seven bidders took part in the auction. The starting price of the lot was UAH 10.47 million. During bidding, the value of the lot increased by 57.3 times.

The winning bidder also has to pay the value-added tax worth UAH 120 million. Thus, the total economic effect may exceed UAH 720 million.

After full payment (VAT included), the new owner shall acquire the privatization lot, consisting of 68 real estate and infrastructure objects (administrative, production, warehouse buildings, and garages, totaling 50,000 square meters in area, as well as water supply systems, power transmission grids, and a gas pipeline), 10 motor vehicles, and 379 movable property items (equipment, furniture, tools, etc.).

