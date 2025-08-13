How To Check EPF Or Provident Fund Balance With UAN Number?

The UAN is a unique 12-digit number given to every EPF member. Once you have it, you can check your EPF balance in multiple ways, online, via SMS, or through the UMANG app.

If you are a salaried employee in India, you probably have an Employee Provident Fund (EPF) account where a portion of your salary is saved every month, matched by your employer's contribution, to help secure your retirement. But here's the question most people have: "How do I check how much I've saved so far?"

The answer is simple: Your UAN (Universal Account Number) is the key. The UAN is a unique 12-digit number given to every EPF member. Once you have it, you can check your EPF balance in multiple ways, online, via SMS, or through the UMANG app.

Let's break it down step by step.

Go to the official EPFO member portal:

Click on 'For Employees' under the 'Our Services' section.

Select 'Member Passbook'.

Log in with your UAN number and password.

Once logged in, you can view your passbook and see contributions made by you and your employer.

If your UAN is linked with your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account:

Send EPFOHO UAN ENG to 7738299899

ENG is for English. You can also use HIN for Hindi, TAM for Tamil, etc.

You'll get an SMS with your latest PF balance details.

Download the UMANG app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Open the app and search for EPFO.

Log in using your UAN and OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

You can check your balance, raise claims, and even track claim status.

Always make sure your UAN is active and linked with Aadhaar, PAN, and your bank details. This not only makes checking your balance easier but also speeds up withdrawals and transfers.