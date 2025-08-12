SIBUR Develops New Polyethylene Grade For FMCG Packaging
The new grade – suitable for the production of barrier and lamination films, dairy packaging, as well as stretch films for wrapping – was developed by experts from SIBUR's R&D centre with the direct involvement of several packaging manufacturers.
The grade, named mLL20183 FE, is comparable to foreign-made counterparts in terms of its physical and mechanical properties and has strong sales potential not only in Russia but also in international markets.
Products made from this polyethylene feature excellent sealing characteristics, strength, and tear resistance. Its improved processability enables film manufacturers to use blown film lines more efficiently. Additionally, the seamless transition between grades with different melt flow indices helps reduce operational costs.
Metallocene polyethylene is produced using metallocene catalysts (additives) based on zirconium or titanium, which enhance polymer properties, making it stronger, more transparent, and more flexible.
SIBUR produces metallocene polyethylene at the Nizhnekamskneftekhim production complex. By 2028, the company plans to fully modernise production by building a new plant capable of producing up to 300,000 tonnes of this premium polymer annually, which holds significant export potential.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Triple Superphosphate (TSP) Prices Q2 2025: Real-Time Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Latin America Green Hydrogen Market To Soar To USD 3.24 Billion By 2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- Top Indian Organic Food Companies 2025: Market Dynamics, Trends, And Industry Growth Outlook
- Daycare Center Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment