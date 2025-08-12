Over 15,000 J&K Tribal Students Receive Post-Matric Scholarships: Goi
As of May 31, 2025, a total of 6,020 forest rights titles have been distributed in the region, comprising 429 individual and 5,591 community titles.
Although exact forest land area figures remain unreported, this marks significant recognition of tribal and forest dwellers' rights in the Union Territory.
In education, Jammu & Kashmir's tribal students have also benefited from government scholarship schemes.
The post-matric scholarship program supported 15,309 tribal students in the academic year 2024-25, a substantial increase from 10,430 in 2022-23.
Meanwhile, the pre-matric scholarship scheme assisted 8,371 tribal students in 2024-25, nearly doubling the number from 4,689 in 2022-23.
The Ministry of Tribal Affairs continues to monitor the effective utilization of funds allocated under the Tribal Sub-Plan and emphasizes timely recognition of forest rights and enhanced educational support for tribal communities. (KNO)
