Iran Says Direct Talks With US Possible Under Favourable Conditions

Tehran, Aug 13 (IANS) Iran's First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref said that under favorable conditions, nuclear negotiations with the United States can be held directly, according to the official news agency IRNA.

"Iran is ready to negotiate under equal conditions as negotiation is for safeguarding both parties' interests," Aref told reporters. "If the conditions are suitable, the negotiations can be held even directly," he said.

Aref noted that Iran is in no way opposed to negotiations, but will not acquiesce to negotiations that only impose the intentions of the United States, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran has told the United States that it is willing to build trust, "but it seems as if they (the Americans) are feigning sleep," he said.

Certain Western countries have falsely turned Iran's nuclear issue into a political project, Aref said, adding that "the zero enrichment scheme is a big joke."

On June 13, two days prior to the sixth round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, Israel launched major airstrikes on several areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing senior commanders, nuclear scientists and many civilians. Iran responded with multiple waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel.

On June 22, US forces bombed the three Iranian nuclear facilities of Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. In retaliation, Iran struck the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Following the 12-day war, a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was achieved on June 24.

In recent days, Washington has repeatedly demanded that Iran completely cease uranium enrichment, a request firmly rejected by Tehran.