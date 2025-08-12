Future Electronics Showcases Infineon's Smart Building Solutions For Energy-Efficient, Secure, And Scalable Automation Systems

MENAFN - GetNews)



Montreal, Canada - August 12, 2024 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is proud to announce a new campaign featuring Infineon Technologies' advanced portfolio of smart building solutions. Designed to meet the rising demand for intelligent, connected infrastructure, Infineon's technologies deliver on the key pillars of energy efficiency, cybersecurity, and scalability in modern building automation.

At the core of Infineon's offering is the XENSIV sensor family, delivering precision environmental awareness for HVAC, lighting, access control, and occupancy monitoring systems. When combined with powerful PSOC microcontrollers, like the high-performance PSOC Control C3, designers can implement real-time data processing, secure communication, and efficient actuation-accelerating the development of smarter and more responsive building systems.

Infineon's comprehensive smart building portfolio includes:

- XENSIV 60GHz Radar Sensors

- XENSIV CO2 Sensors

- PSOC Control C3 Microcontrollers

- AIROC Wi-Fi® / Bluetooth® LE Combos

- OPTIGA Trust M MTR Security ICs

From predictive maintenance in HVAC systems to secure smart locks and adaptive lighting, Infineon's technology accelerates time-to-market while lowering total system cost and enabling future-ready performance.

To learn more, visit the dedicated landing page .

To support design engineers in developing next-generation HVAC systems, Infineon has released a comprehensive whitepaper on the PSOC Control C3 microcontroller.

This in-depth guide explores how the PSOC Control C3 helps:

- Increase motor efficiency using DSP-enhanced control

- Reduce cost through integration of motor and system peripherals

- Accelerate development with firmware libraries and reference designs

- Achieve secure updates and compliance with PSA Level 2 cybersecurity

The whitepaper includes real-world application examples in air conditioners and heat pumps.

Download the Whitepaper Now to start designing smarter, more efficient HVAC systems.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit .