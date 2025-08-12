Coleman Technologies Sets New Standard For Secure And Strategic AI Use With BSN Certification

Darren Coleman, CEO of Coleman Technologies, delivering a keynote on business growth and technology leadership at Harvard Business School

VANCOUVER, CANADA, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Coleman Technologies Achieves Generative AI Certification from Breach Secure Now to Lead Clients in Secure, Strategic AI Adoption

“This industry-first certification empowers our team to confidently guide clients through the complexities of AI adoption - safely, strategically, and securely,” said Darren Coleman, CEO of Coleman Technologies.

Coleman continued,“AI is no longer a future concept - it's already embedded in the tools driving business today, from Microsoft 365 to CRMs. Our clients don't just need help using these tools; they need a visionary partner who can harness AI to unlock growth, safeguard their data, and give them a competitive edge. This certification equips us with the knowledge and tools to navigate AI's risks and opportunities in a way that's responsible, scalable, and tailored to each business.”

AI is transforming how companies operate, but without proper strategy, training, and governance, it can also introduce significant risks. As a BSN Generative AI Certified Partner, Coleman Technologies can now:

- Deliver trusted AI guidance to help organizations safely explore and implement AI tools.

- Develop customized AI strategies using BSN's AI Readiness Innovation Assessment (AIRIA) framework to identify opportunities for automation, efficiency gains, and innovation.

- Train teams with a cybersecurity-first mindset through AI Awareness Training, ensuring employees understand what data is safe to share and how to recognize AI-driven threats.

This certification positions Coleman Technologies to help organizations embrace AI responsibly, implement secure AI policies, reduce risks from ungoverned AI use (including tools such as ChatGPT and Copilot), build confidence across teams, and drive measurable business outcomes through automation and innovation.“Generative AI is one of the most transformative technologies of our time,” Coleman added.“With our BSN certification, we're not just responding to an industry trend - we're helping our clients lead the change.”

Organizations seeking to adopt AI responsibly can connect with Coleman Technologies to develop and execute a secure, high-impact AI strategy . For more information, visit .

About Coleman Technologies

Coleman Technologies is the leader in managed IT and cybersecurity services , trusted by businesses to protect their data, drive efficiency, and fuel growth. With 24/7/365 support, award-winning service, and a proven multi-layered security approach, Coleman delivers more than IT - it delivers peace of mind. As one of the first companies in Canada to earn the Breach Secure Now Generative AI Certification, Coleman is setting the standard for secure, strategic AI adoption.

