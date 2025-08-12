Gtrack By Wiremo Launches The Best Local Rank Tracker For Google Maps SEO

MENAFN - GetNews)



"GTrack by Wiremo's local rank tracker shows a Google Maps grid view with real-time ranking positions. The tool provides detailed, location-specific SEO insights to help businesses, agencies, and marketers improve visibility and track progress in local search results."GTrack by Wiremo launches the best local rank tracker to help businesses, SEO agencies, and marketers dominate local SEO. With advanced grid-based tracking, AI-powered keyword discovery, and in-depth competitor analysis, GTrack provides accurate, location-specific rankings for any keyword. Users can monitor progress over time, identify new keyword opportunities, and optimize local visibility to attract more customers and grow their business.

Wiremo is showcasing GTrack , its powerful local rank tracker built to help businesses, SEO agencies, and marketers achieve higher visibility in Google Maps SEO and Local SEO results. Designed for precision and ease of use, GTrack turns local search tracking into clear, actionable insights that drive measurable growth.

A Smarter Way to Track Local Rankings

GTrack's advanced grid-based tracking technology allows users to see exactly where their business ranks in Google Maps for any keyword, across multiple locations. This visual grid makes it simple to identify ranking patterns, uncover growth opportunities, and pinpoint areas that need attention for better Local SEO performance.

AI-Powered Keyword Discovery and Competitor Insights

Beyond tracking, GTrack leverages AI to discover untapped keywords that can drive more local traffic. The platform also provides in-depth competitor analysis , helping users understand how rivals are performing and what strategies could help them win more visibility in Google Maps SEO and local search results.

Generous Free Plan for New Users

To make advanced local rank tracking accessible to everyone, GTrack offers a generous free plan that includes 1,000 scan credits and 5,000 AI tokens each month . This allows businesses and SEO professionals to start tracking rankings, testing features, and exploring keyword opportunities with no upfront cost.

Key Features of GTrack Include:



Accurate, location-specific Google Maps rank tracking

Visual heatmaps showing rankings across different grid points

AI-powered keyword suggestions to target high-potential terms

Competitor tracking to monitor performance and identify opportunities Historical data to measure Local SEO progress over time



Designed for Local SEO Professionals and Businesses

GTrack is trusted by SEO professionals, agencies, and business owners who want reliable, easy-to-understand data. Whether you're managing a single business location or tracking multiple clients, GTrack offers the insights needed to make informed Local SEO and Google Maps SEO decisions.

Quote from Adrian Crismaru, CEO of Wiremo :

“Our goal with GTrack was to create the most intuitive and accurate local rank tracker for Google Maps SEO and Local SEO. We know how important local visibility is for businesses, and GTrack gives them the tools to not only measure their performance but also discover new ways to grow.”

About Wiremo

Wiremo is a technology company specializing in review management and local SEO tools that help businesses improve their online reputation and visibility. Its flagship products empower users to connect with customers, collect valuable feedback, and achieve higher rankings in search results.

