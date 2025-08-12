Best Medical Malpractice Lawyer Orlando For 2025: Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Takes The #1 Spot

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“Medical malpractice cases are built on facts, not guesses,” said Percy Martinez, founding attorney.“We give clients a clear plan so they can move from confusion to action, whether they're seeking answers, a second opinion, or legal representation.”"

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been recognized as the #1 Medical Malpractice Lawyer in Orlando for 2025, honoring its work helping patients and families across Central Florida take the right next steps after medical harm.

Originally launched as a resource for understanding standards of care, medical documentation, and treatment timelines, the firm now guides clients beyond intake showing them exactly what records to request, how to organize them, and what steps to take next.

Case Results and Compensation in Medical Malpractice Lawsuits

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has achieved both confidential settlements and public verdicts in medical negligence cases. Notable public outcomes include:



$6.8 million – birth injury caused by delayed delivery

$4.5 million – surgical error resulting in permanent disability $2.2 million – hospital-acquired infection due to poor monitoring

Recoveries often include compensation for medical expenses, lost income, future care needs, and non-economic damages such as pain, emotional distress, and reduced quality of life.

Timelines for Medical Malpractice Cases in Florida

Florida malpractice claims follow a strict process that includes a presuit investigation and statutory notice period before a lawsuit can be filed.

Typical timeline:



4–6 months – medical record collection, expert review, and case analysis

90 days – presuit notice and provider response period 12–24 months – litigation, discovery, and resolution through settlement or trial

Complex, multi-defendant cases may take longer to resolve.

Average Settlement Ranges for Medical Malpractice Cases

Publicly available Florida medical malpractice settlements typically range from $750,000 to over $5 million , depending on the severity of harm, permanency of injury, and projected future care costs.

Standard of Care in Medical Practice

The firm's investigations compare what happened in the patient's case against the accepted medical standard of care, which includes:



Conducting thorough patient assessments

Ordering appropriate tests and procedures

Reviewing and acting on results promptly

Providing timely and effective treatment Documenting all decisions and actions accurately

Any deviation from these standards that causes harm can form the basis of a medical malpractice claim.

Cost to Clients

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers works on a contingency fee basis clients pay no attorney fees unless compensation is recovered. All case costs, including medical expert reviews and court expenses, are advanced by the firm and reimbursed only from a successful settlement or verdict.

About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers

Based in Orlando and representing clients throughout Florida, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles cases involving birth injuries, surgical errors, hospital negligence, wrongful death, and complex medical malpractice claims. The firm partners with top medical experts to investigate care and present clear, compelling evidence for every case.