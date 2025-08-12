Best Hospital Negligence Lawyer Orlando For 2025: Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers Named #1

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“Hospital negligence cases often hinge on what's documented and when,” said Percy Martinez, founding attorney.“We give families the tools to capture the same information the hospital is tracking, so the record tells the full story.”"

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been recognized as the #1 Hospital Negligence Lawyer in Orlando for 2025, honoring its work in helping families identify and document preventable harm in hospital settings.

The firm simplifies the process of tracking hospital care, translating complex routines into daily checklists that align with hospital documentation. These tools help families mirror how facilities record vitals, patient rounds, fall risk precautions, device maintenance, and escalation steps creating a reliable, fact-based timeline.

Case Results and Compensation in Hospital Negligence Lawsuits

The firm has achieved both confidential settlements and public verdicts in hospital negligence cases. Public examples include:



$4.2 million – wrongful death from delayed response to critical lab results

$2.9 million – fall-related brain injury due to lack of safety protocols $1.5 million – untreated infection from missed vital sign monitoring

Damages in these cases often include medical expenses, rehabilitation, loss of income, future care costs, and compensation for pain, loss of independence, and wrongful death.

Timelines for Hospital Negligence Cases in Florida

Typical process:



3–6 months – record collection, nursing and hospital policy review, and timeline creation

90 days – presuit notice period 12–24 months – litigation, depositions, mediation, and potential trial

Cases with multiple departments or systemic failures can take longer to resolve.

Average Settlement Ranges for Hospital Negligence Cases

Public Florida settlements in hospital negligence matters generally range from $750,000 to over $4 million , depending on the severity of injury, permanency, and systemic safety violations.

Standard of Care in Hospital Settings

Hospitals are expected to:



Monitor and document patient vitals consistently

Respond promptly to changes in patient condition

Maintain proper device care and infection control

Ensure clear handoffs between shifts and departments

Implement fall risk and patient safety protocols Provide thorough discharge planning and follow-up instructions

The firm's investigations compare hospital records, incident reports, and nursing notes against these requirements to identify preventable harm.

Cost to Clients

Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers operates on a contingency fee basis - clients pay no attorney fees unless the firm secures compensation. All litigation costs, including hospital policy expert reviews and depositions, are advanced by the firm and reimbursed only from a recovery.

About Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers

Based in Orlando and representing clients across Florida, Percy Martinez Medical Malpractice Lawyers handles hospital negligence, medical malpractice, surgical errors, birth injuries, and wrongful death cases. The firm works with leading medical and hospital administration experts to uncover systemic failures and secure justice for patients and their families.