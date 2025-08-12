Public Works Minister Inspects Progress On Al-Muwaqqarazraq Road, New Football Stadium

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 12 (Petra) – Maher Abul Samen, Minister of Public Works and Housing, toured Tuesday the ongoing works on the Al-Muwaqqar–Azraq road project and the access road to the new football stadium in the Al-Muwaqqar district, reviewing progress on both projects.According to a ministry statement, the minister's inspection began at the new football stadium access road branching from the Al-Muwaqqar–Azraq route. This road, about three kilometers long, is part of the government's plan to build a new international-standard football stadium, following directives from His Majesty King Abdullah II to support the country's sports sector.The project includes engineering works such as diverting a wadi course, constructing drainage culverts, and installing traffic safety elements to ensure user security. Work at the site has been underway for nearly five months and is nearing completion.Abul Samen then reviewed final rehabilitation works on the vital Al-Muwaqqar–Azraq road, which links the capital, Amman, with the city of Azraq and serves as a key route toward the borders with Saudi Arabia and Iraq.The project involved rehabilitating 46 kilometers of road, including removal of old asphalt layers and laying new high-spec asphalt mixes, along with upgrading road safety features along the route. The concrete bridge in the Al-Muwaqqar industrial area was also maintained to ensure its durability and safety.