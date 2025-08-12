Baku Court Hears Gripping Victim Testimonies In Ruben Vardanyan War Crimes Trial

MENAFN - AzerNews) The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious offenses, continued on August 12.

The open court hearing, held at the Baku Military Court and presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that the accused was provided with an interpreter in Russian, his preferred language, and a defense attorney of his own choosing.

Before the questioning, Judge Zeynal Aghayev explained the legal rights and obligations to the victims and their legal heirs participating in the trial for the first time.

Subsequently, Ruben Vardanyan's attorney, Avraam Berman, submitted a motion to the court requesting a forensic linguistic examination, citing several alleged inconsistencies in the Russian translation of the indictment.

Ruben Vardanyan supported the motion.

The Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, Vusal Aliyev, responded to the motion, stating that the issues cited by the defense do not warrant an expert examination. Therefore, the motion should not be granted.

Victims present at the hearing requested that the court reject the motion.

The court then retired to the deliberation room to make a decision.

After deliberation, the court announced its ruling on the defense's motion. The motion was denied. Judge Zeynal Aghayev, in justifying the decision, stated that under criminal procedure legislation, an expert examination is conducted to establish circumstances significant to the criminal investigation. In this case, the defense failed to specify circumstances that could only be clarified through an expert examination.

Thereafter, defense attorney Avraam Berman challenged the panel of judges.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev noted that the defense had repeatedly submitted similar objections, and the current objection presented no new grounds. Consequently, the objection was not put forward for discussion.

Subsequently, the court heard testimonies from victims and their legal heirs

The legal heir of victim Hamid Hamidli, his father Alisahib Isgandarov, stated that his son was killed as a result of gunfire opened by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

The legal heir of victim Shamistan Yusifli, his father Shukran Amanov, said that his son lost his life due to enemy gunfire in the direction of Aghdara.

The legal heir of victim Mehdi Abbasov, his father Amrah Abbasov, reported that his son was killed as a result of enemy gunfire.

Victim Anar Asgarov stated in his testimony that he was injured due to the explosion of a "surprise mine" in Aghdam. Responding to questions from the Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, Tugay Rahimli, the victim noted that it was later determined the mine was manufactured in Armenia.

Ruhid Hajizadeh reported that he sustained injuries in Khojavend district due to the explosion of a mine planted by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Jeyhun Gurbanov stated in his testimony that he was injured in Shikhlar village, Aghdam district, after stepping on a mine planted by the enemy. He mentioned that he still suffers from neurological issues resulting from the incident and is continuing treatment.

Ali Mikanaev emphasized in his testimony that he was injured in Hadrut due to enemy gunfire. Responding to questions from Nasir Bayramov, Head of the Department for the Defense of State Prosecution at the Prosecutor General's Office, the victim stated that eight other individuals were also injured during the incident.

Answering questions from Vusal Aliyev, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, victim Elman Suleymanov noted that he sustained injuries in Khalfali village, Shusha district, as a result of gunfire from the opposing side.

Responding to questions from State Prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, Rahman Guliyev stated that he suffered a traumatic brain injury in Khojavend due to the explosion of a mortar shell fired by the enemy.

Victim Elmin Aliyev reported that he was injured in Aghdara due to gunfire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Answering questions from State Prosecutor Fuad Musayev, victim Abdulali Gurbanov stated that he sustained injuries in Aghdara due to the explosion of a shell fired by the enemy.

Kamran Jabrayilov reported in his testimony that he was injured due to the explosion of a mortar shell fired by the enemy that landed nearby.

Mehman Guliyev stated that he was injured in Shusha city due to sniper fire from the enemy.

Other victims, Sabuhi Novruzlu, Zamin Jahangirzada, Ceyhun Abbasov, Nijat Goyushov, and Eshgin Babazada, reported being injured in Aghdara; Huseynali Mehdiyev in Khojali; Nurlan Mammadov in Aghdam; and Niyamaddin Allahverdiyev in Fuzuli, due to gunfire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups. Niyamaddin Allahverdiyev added that his treatment is still ongoing.

Nemat Mammadov emphasized in his testimony that he was injured in Saricali village, Aghdam district, due to the explosion of a mine planted by the enemy.

The next court session is scheduled for August 19.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).