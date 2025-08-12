Police Catch Crew Behind Brad Pitt Home Burglary - All Details Here
Police found the house thoroughly trashed with miscellaneous items stolen, though officials haven't revealed exactly what was taken.
Pitt bought the home in April 2023 but wasn't there during the break-in. Workers later boarded up the shattered window seen in aerial news footage . The actor's representative declined to comment on the invasion.
Detectives cracked the case using Pitt's own security cameras. Video evidence helped identify the thieves as part of a crew targeting wealthy LA neighborhoods.
After weeks of investigation, police arrested four people: two 18-year-olds named Jaquory Arman Watson and Damari Zair Charles, plus two minors. All are linked to multiple high-end burglaries across Southern California . The adults currently sit in Orange County's Theo Lacy jail facing burglary charges.
Police confirm the group didn't specifically target Pitt, they were hunting for expensive homes in affluent areas . Prosecutors will soon decide on formal charges.
This burglary fits a troubling pattern of celebrity and athlete home invasions. In recent months, thieves hit properties belonging to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Jennifer Aniston, and "Real Housewives" star Teddi Mellencamp.
Los Angeles athletes are also frequent targets: Dodgers players Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman all suffered break-ins, while LAFC soccer star Olivier Giroud lost $500,000 in jewelry.
Burglars even crashed a car into Jennifer Aniston's gate and broke into actor Anthony Anderson's home. Police believe the same criminal crews are responsible for these high-profile thefts.
Though Pitt's home was secured after the burglary, major questions remain. Police haven't disclosed the recovered stolen items or the exact charges against the crew.
Meanwhile, Pitt continues working globally, his racing film "F1" just premiered to strong box office results.
Security experts warn celebrities to upgrade alarm systems amid this ongoing crime wave.Also Read | Kodak warns it may go out of business after 133 years into business, here's why
The case highlights how even A-list security can't always prevent determined thieves.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists NAORISUSDT Perpetual Futures With Up To 50X Leverage
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
CommentsNo comment