Carmel Stone Imports Unveils Custom Weather-Resistant Stone For Outdoor Kitchens, Patios & Hardscapes In Monterey

- Robbie RobinsonMONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Carmel Stone Imports, Northern California's premier supplier of luxury natural and engineered stone, is proud to announce the expansion of its custom weather-resistant stone offerings designed specifically for exterior applications, including outdoor kitchens, patios, pool decks, fire pits, and more.With demand surging for high-performance outdoor materials in coastal regions like Monterey, Salinas, Santa Cruz, and San Jose, Carmel Stone Imports is responding by offering custom-fabricated stone solutions built to endure California's unique climate challenges, from salt-laden air and UV exposure to dramatic temperature shifts and seasonal moisture.Enhanced Features of Carmel's New Exterior Stone Line Include:. Slip-resistant finishes ideal for wet or high-traffic areas. Weatherproof durability against erosion, fading, and temperature extremes. Custom sizing, edging, and color-matching to meet design specifications. Premium material options like limestone, quartzite, basalt, travertine, and porcelain pavers. Full compliance with California's building and environmental codes“We've tailored our exterior-grade products to meet the growing demand for long-lasting, beautiful stone that enhances both form and function,” said Robbie Robinson, Owner of Carmel Stone Imports.“From pool decks to BBQ surrounds, our clients want materials that elevate outdoor living spaces while standing up to coastal wear.”This launch supports a broader trend in California, where outdoor living spaces are now among the top-requested home upgrades, according to the American Institute of Architects. From retaining walls and stone veneers to entryways and landscape accents, custom stone continues to lead in both curb appeal and return on investment.Ideal Applications Include:. Pool decks, patios, and coping. Outdoor kitchens and BBQ countertops. Stone cladding, facades, and retaining walls. Steps, pathways, and garden features. Fireplaces, water features, and seating areasServing the Central Coast and Northern California with three showrooms in Carmel, Sand City, and Palo Alto, Carmel Stone Imports provides full-service support, including material sourcing, design consultation, and logistics planning for residential and commercial projects alike.For product inquiries or to schedule a consultation, contact:Carmel Stone Imports📍 26382 Carmel Rancho Ln #100, Carmel, CA📍 1725 Contra Costa St, Sand City, CA📍 3160 W Bayshore Rd, Palo Alto, CA📞 (831) 250-7435📧 ...Carmel Stone Imports is a leading supplier of premium natural and engineered stone across Northern California. With showrooms in Carmel, Sand City, and Palo Alto, the company specializes in high-quality interior and exterior stone solutions tailored for residential, commercial, and landscape applications.

