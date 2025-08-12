M-Tron Industries, Inc. Reports Continued Strength In Second Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Revenues increased 12.5%, or $1.5 million, to $13.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $11.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024

Net income per diluted share decreased 15.9%, or $0.10, to $0.53 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $0.63 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 Backlog increased 35.0%, or $15.9 million, to $61.2 million as of June 30, 2025 from $45.3 million as of June 30, 2024 ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI, MPTI WS) ("Mtron" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of highly-engineered electronic components and solutions for the aerospace and defense, avionics, and space industries, announced strong financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. "We're pleased to report strong revenue growth, an indicator of the value our products and solutions are delivering to our customers," said Cameron Pforr, Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Even more encouraging is the significant increase in our backlog, which reflects the strength of our pipeline and growing demand across our markets. This momentum positions us well for sustained performance in the second half of 2025 and beyond."





Three Months Ended June 30,









Six Months Ended June 30,











2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change U.S. GAAP Financial

Measures















































Revenues

$ 13,282



$ 11,808





12.5 %

$ 26,014



$ 22,993





13.1 % Gross margin



43.6 %



46.6 %



-6.4 %



43.0 %



44.7 %



-3.7 % Net income

$ 1,560



$ 1,744





-10.6 %

$ 3,190



$ 3,230





-1.2 % Net income per diluted

share

$ 0.53



$ 0.63





-15.9 %

$ 1.09



$ 1.16





-6.2 % ‌















































Non-GAAP Financial

Measures (a)















































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,419



$ 2,523





-4.1 %

$ 4,921



$ 4,785





2.8 %





(a) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided at the end of this press release.

Results from Operations

Second Quarter 2025

Revenue was $13.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $11.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to continued strong defense program product and solution shipments.

Gross margin was 43.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared with 46.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to product mix and the impact of tariffs partially offset by higher revenues.

Net income was $1.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $1.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower gross margins discussed above as well as higher Engineering, selling and administrative expenses from increased investment in research and development, higher sales commissions related to an increase in revenues, and an increase in administrative and corporate expenses consistent with the overall growth in the business.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $2.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower gross margins as well as the increase in Engineering, selling and administrative discussed above.

Fiscal Year to Date 2025

Revenue was $26.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $23.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to continued strong defense program product and solution shipments.

Gross margin was 43.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared with 44.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to product mix and the impact from tariffs partially offset by higher revenues.

Net income was $3.2 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $3.2 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower gross margins discussed above as well as higher Engineering, selling and administrative expenses from increased investment in research and development, higher sales commissions related to an increase in revenues, and an increase in administrative and corporate expenses consistent with the overall growth in the business.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared with $4.8 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to a substantial increase in revenue partially offset by reduced gross margins and increase in Engineering, selling and administrative discussed above.

Backlog

Backlog was $61.2 million as of June 30, 2025 compared to $47.2 million as of December 31, 2024 and $45.3 million as of June 30, 2024. The increase in backlog reflects broad demand for our products including continued purchasing under several large aerospace and defense programs, the initiation of orders for new aerospace and defense programs, and a recent uptick in avionics and space industry orders.

Investor Call

Management, including Mr. Pforr, will host a conference call with the investment community on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, to discuss the Company's second quarter 2025 results and to respond to investor questions.

The call will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada) on Wednesday August 13, 2025, and can be accessed using the dial-in details below:

Toll-Free Dial-in Number: (800) 715-9871



Toll Dial-in Number: +1 (646) 307-1963



Conference ID: 4709075

An archive will be available after the call on the Investor Relations section of Mtron's website at mtron, along with Mtron's earnings release.

About Mtron

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) designs, manufactures, and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit .

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as those pertaining to the uncertain financial impact of COVID-19 and the Company's financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "intend," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to Mtron, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are largely based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that may affect the financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs of the Company. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, including the risks, uncertainties and assumptions described in the filings made by Mtron with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 27, 2025. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. When you consider these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risk factors and other cautionary statements in this press release.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Mtron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

M-tron Industries, Inc. Quarterly Summary (Unaudited) ‌



2022

2023

2024

2025 (in thousands)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2 Revenues

$ 7,691



$ 7,064



$ 8,417



$ 8,673



$ 9,367



$ 10,140



$ 10,888



$ 10,773



$ 11,185



$ 11,808



$ 13,214



$ 12,805



$ 12,732



$ 13,282

Y/Y



































21.8 %



43.5 %



29.4 %



24.2 %



19.4 %



16.4 %



21.4 %



18.9 %



13.8 %



12.5 % ‌















































































































Gross margin



37.3 %



37.5 %



32.4 %



35.7 %



34.1 %



41.6 %



42.8 %



43.6 %



42.7 %



46.6 %



47.8 %



47.2 %



42.5 %



43.6 % Y/Y



































-8.6 %



10.9 %



32.1 %



22.1 %



25.2 %



12.0 %



11.7 %



8.3 %



-0.5 %



-6.4 % ‌















































































































Net income (a)

$ 619



$ 486



$ 503



$ 190



$ 553



$ 1,277



$ 1,586



$ 73



$ 1,486



$ 1,744



$ 2,267



$ 2,139



$ 1,630



$ 1,560

Y/Y



































-10.7 %



162.8 %



215.3 %



-61.6 %



168.7 %



36.6 %



42.9 %



2830.1 %



9.7 %



-10.6 % ‌















































































































Adjusted

EBITDA (b)

$ 1,177



$ 841



$ 876



$ 1,114



$ 1,028



$ 1,931



$ 2,336



$ 2,397



$ 2,262



$ 2,523



$ 3,300



$ 3,056



$ 2,502



$ 2,419

Y/Y



































-12.7 %



129.6 %



166.7 %



115.2 %



120.0 %



30.7 %



41.3 %



27.5 %



10.6 %



-4.1 %

‌

(a) Q1 2022 - Q3 2022 do not include any public company costs as these periods were pre-IPO. ‌

(b) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided at the end of this press release.

M-tron Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) ‌



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues

$ 13,282



$ 11,808



$ 26,014



$ 22,993

Costs and expenses:































Manufacturing cost of sales



7,490





6,307





14,816





12,713

Engineering, selling and administrative



3,948





3,394





7,341





6,384

Total costs and expenses



11,438





9,701





22,157





19,097

Operating income



1,844





2,107





3,857





3,896

Other income (expense):































Interest income, net



124





44





235





76

Other income (expense), net



27





(5)





17





37

Total other income, net



151





39





252





113

Income before income taxes



1,995





2,146





4,109





4,009

Income tax expense



435





402





919





779

Net income

$ 1,560



$ 1,744



$ 3,190



$ 3,230

‌































Income per common share:































Basic

$ 0.55



$ 0.64



$ 1.12



$ 1.19

Diluted

$ 0.53



$ 0.63



$ 1.09



$ 1.16

‌































Weighted average shares outstanding:































Basic



2,853,383





2,728,599





2,848,419





2,723,293

Diluted



2,934,594





2,779,802





2,931,053





2,783,739



M-tron Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ‌ (in thousands)

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets:















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 15,529



$ 12,641

Accounts receivable, net of reserves of $218 and $182, respectively



6,261





6,842

Inventories, net



9,116





9,509

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



874





760

Total current assets



31,780





29,752

Property, plant and equipment, net



5,939





5,061

Right-of-use lease asset



242





9

Intangible assets, net



40





40

Deferred income tax asset



1,691





1,623

Other assets



-





3

Total assets

$ 39,692



$ 36,488

‌















Liabilities:















Total current liabilities



4,689





5,216

Non-current liabilities



190





-

Total liabilities



4,879





5,216

‌















Total stockholders' equity



34,813





31,272

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 39,692



$ 36,488



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Throughout this press release, including the results from operations, the Company presents its financial condition and results of operations in the way it believes will be most meaningful and representative of its business results. Some of the measurements the Company uses are "Non-GAAP financial measures" under SEC rules and regulations. The non-GAAP financial measures the Company presents are listed below and may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies. the reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP measures in accordance with Regulation G are included within the relevant tables attached to this press release. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net earnings or diluted earnings per share prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses the following operating performance measure because the Company believes it provides both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and our marketplace performance

Adjusted EBITDA is derived by excluding the items set forth below from Income before income taxes. Excluded items include the following:



Interest income

Interest expense

Depreciation

Amortization

Non-cash stock-based compensation Other discrete items that might have a significant impact on comparable GAAP measures and could distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance

Reconciliation of GAAP Income Before Income Taxes to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA ‌



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Income before income taxes

$ 1,995



$ 2,146



$ 4,109



$ 4,009

Adjustments:































Interest income



(124)





(44)





(235)





(76)

Depreciation



270





220





520





439

Amortization



-





-





-





5

Total adjustments



146





176





285





368

EBITDA



2,141





2,322





4,394





4,377

Non-cash stock compensation



278





201





527





408

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,419



$ 2,523



$ 4,921



$ 4,785



The following table is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Income before income taxes:





2022

2023

2024

2025 (in thousands)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2 Revenues

$ 7,691



$ 7,064



$ 8,417



$ 8,673



$ 9,367



$ 10,140



$ 10,888



$ 10,773



$ 11,185



$ 11,808



$ 13,214



$ 12,805



$ 12,732



$ 13,282

‌















































































































Income before

income taxes

$ 794



$ 592



$ 614



$ 595



$ 719



$ 1,582



$ 2,046



$ 53



$ 1,863



$ 2,146



$ 3,008



$ 2,758



$ 2,114



$ 1,995

Adjustments:















































































































Interest

expense

(income)



3





2





1





5





2





5





(1)





(13)





(32)





(44)





(63)





(104)





(111)





(124)

Depreciation



148





165





173





185





195





190





192





220





219





220





278





251





250





270

Amortization



13





14





13





14





13





14





13





13





5





-





-





-





-





-

Total

adjustments



164





181





187





204





210





209





204





220





192





176





215





147





139





146

EBITDA



958





773





801





799





929





1,791





2,250





273





2,055





2,322





3,223





2,905





2,253





2,141

Non-cash stock

compensation



219





68





75





96





71





140





86





2,124





207





201





77





151





249





278

Excess Spin-off

costs



-





-





-





219





28





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-

Adjusted

EBITDA

$ 1,177



$ 841



$ 876



$ 1,114



$ 1,028



$ 1,931



$ 2,336



$ 2,397



$ 2,262



$ 2,523



$ 3,300



$ 3,056



$ 2,502



$ 2,419

‌















































































































Adjusted

EBITDA

margin



15.3 %



11.9 %



10.4 %



12.8 %



11.0 %



19.0 %



21.5 %



22.3 %



20.2 %



21.4 %



25.0 %



23.9 %



19.7 %



18.2 %

SOURCE Mtron

