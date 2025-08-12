Innovative Concrete Solutions Launches New Website To Spotlight Craftsmanship And Fuel Local Growth From Eugene, Oregon

Innovative Concrete Solutions, LLC in Oregon

Concrete Driveway in Eugene Oregon - Project By Innovative Concrete Solutions

Concrete Retaining Wall in Eugene, Oregon project by Innovative Concrete Solutions, LLC

Innovative Concrete Solutions launches new website to showcase quality concrete work, expand visibility, and double its business in Lane County & Corvallis.

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Innovative Concrete Solutions, a trusted concrete contractor serving Eugene, Lane County, and Corvallis since 2010, proudly announces the launch of its new website, , in partnership with Optimize Media Marketing.A Decade of Expertise, Now Center StageFounded by Hector Santiago, Innovative Concrete Solutions has spent over a decade as the“secret sauce” behind many of Oregon's most enduring and attractive concrete projects. As a subcontractor, the company's work has spoken for itself-earning repeat business and referrals from top contractors and homeowners throughout the region. Now, the business is stepping into the spotlight, ready to claim credit for its craftsmanship and serve clients directly.“We've always let our results do the talking, but now it's time to tell our story and help more people get quality concrete work they can trust,” said the company's owner.A Website Built for Clients & CommunityThe new website, developed by Optimize Media Marketing, features a user-friendly design that makes it easy for clients to explore services, view project photos, and request a free estimate. The site spotlights the full range of concrete services offered:- Concrete Foundations- Driveways- Sidewalks & Walkways- Concrete Patios- Concrete Slabs & Pads- Stamped & Decorative Concrete- Retaining Walls- Garage & Shop Floors- Steps & Stairs- ADA Ramps- Parking Lots- Footings & Curbs- Concrete Repair & Removal- Swimming PoolWith these capabilities, the team delivers projects for both residential and commercial clients, tailoring every job to meet local needs and exceed expectations.Ready to Grow and Hire LocalHaving grown solely through word-of-mouth, the company now plans to double its business and hire at least six additional employees over the next 12–24 months. The new website is a key part of its vision to reach more homeowners, builders, and businesses across Lane County and Corvallis.About Innovative Concrete SolutionsInnovative Concrete Solutions is a locally owned and operated concrete contractor serving Eugene, Lane County, and the Corvallis area since 2010. Known for quality, reliability, and integrity, the company delivers a full suite of concrete services for homes, businesses, and contractors.About Optimize Media MarketingOptimize Media Marketing is an Oregon-based digital agency specializing in web design, Google Business Profile optimization, SEO, AEO, and reputation management for local businesses. Their collaboration with Innovative Concrete Solutions reflects their commitment to helping outstanding businesses grow and succeed online.For more information, visit:or email ...

