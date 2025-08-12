RISE Commercial District Named To 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America
"We created RISE to remove the barriers that hold growing businesses back," said Jim Sapp, Founder and CEO of RISE Commercial District. "Being named to the Inc. 5000 and ranked among the top real estate companies in the nation is a direct reflection of the entrepreneurs, franchisees, and corporate teams who trust us to be part of their growth story. It's also a testament to our incredible team, who continues to deliver with excellence, speed, and care."
Stacking Wins and Breaking Norms
This Inc. 5000 honor adds to a growing list of accolades for RISE, including:
-
Five consecutive years on the Indianapolis Business Journal's Fast 25 list
Continued multi-state expansion with 14 campuses and counting
Launch of the Build Boldly podcast , now streamed in 15 countries
Recognition earlier this year by Inc. Regionals Midwest for explosive growth in the heartland
RISE's model is built for agility, providing fast, transparent leasing options, flexible layouts, and modern amenities tailored to the real-world needs of businesses scaling up or right-sizing.
Where Growth Goes Next
As RISE continues to expand across the Midwest, its mission stays rooted: empower growth-minded business owners with space that works as hard as they do.
To learn more about RISE Commercial District or explore leasing opportunities, visit .
MEDIA CONTACT:
Allison Barber
Director of Brand Development
[email protected]
(317) 514-8415
SOURCE RISE Commercial District
