ONYC® Hair Unveils Loose Kinks 3CTM - The Highly Requested Curl Between Kinky Curly And Defined 3C

ONYC® Hair launches Loose Kinks 3CTM, a premium curl extension bridging bold volume with polished definition.

- Thelma Okoro, Founder and CEO of ONYC® Hair

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A New Era for Curl Enthusiasts

ONYC® Hair, a global leader in luxury hair extensions, proudly announces the launch of the ONYC® Loose Kinks 3CTM, a texture born from years of customer requests and meticulous craftsmanship. This new addition to ONYC's celebrated lineup delivers the perfect balance between the brand's signature Kinky Curly fullness and the sleek definition of a polished 3C curl - offering wearers an unmatched blend of realism, versatility, and luxury.

For years, devoted ONYC® customers have reached out with a recurring request:“Can I get a looser batch of ONYC® Kinky Curly? Something that keeps the body I love but adds just a touch more definition?” The answer has arrived. ONYC® Loose Kinks 3CTM is that answer - a curl pattern designed with precision to satisfy those who want volume without losing the sculpted beauty of a well-defined curl.

Crafted With Precision and Integrity

Made from 100% cuticle-aligned Indian Virgin Hair, each strand in the Loose Kinks 3CTM collection is ethically sourced, unprocessed, and carefully selected for purity. The hair undergoes ONYC's proprietary Freeze-EnhanceTM Technique, locking in the curl pattern while maintaining softness and bounce. This process ensures hair that moves, feels, and responds like your own - whether worn in its natural state, styled for everyday chic, or teased into a bold, voluminous crown.

The curl pattern itself is a masterclass in balance. Unlike tighter Kinky Curly extensions that offer maximum density, or looser 3B spirals that lean toward sleekness, Loose Kinks 3CTM occupies a sweet spot in the curl spectrum. The coils are frizz-kissed yet defined, with a springy structure inspired by our Burmese Hair Extensions that blends seamlessly with 3B, 3C, 4A, and even lightly texturized 4B–4C hair.

Blending Authenticity With Versatility

Loose Kinks 3CTM bundles is an ideal choice for blending with natural hair or creating complete protective styles such as wigs, microlinks, K-tips, tape-ins, and clip-ins. Its compatibility across curl types means it serves a wide range of hair goals - from adding fullness to achieving a flawless full install.

ONYC®'s decision to use Indian Virgin Hair ensures that this texture can be restocked more quickly than the highly sought-after Mongolian Kinky 3B–3C , without sacrificing the brand's hallmark quality and authenticity. Customers benefit from the same long-lasting wear while enjoying shorter wait times for restocks.

Long-Lasting Wear Meets Styling Freedom

One of the defining features of Loose Kinks 3CTM is its durability. Thanks to its intact cuticle structure, it resists excessive shedding and tangling. Wearers can expect multiple installations from the same bundles, making it a sustainable, high-value investment. The hair is also heat-friendly, allowing for straightening and curling without damage. When exposed to water, the hair springs back to its original curl pattern, maintaining its integrity over time.

This makes Loose Kinks 3CTM an adaptable styling partner - perfect for sleek professional looks during the week and voluminous statement curls for the weekend.

An Extensive Product Offering

The Loose Kinks 3CTM collection includes both Single Drawn and Double Drawn bundles to accommodate different preferences. Single Drawn offers a natural taper for a lived-in look, while Double Drawn provides uniform fullness from root to tip for maximum volume. Matching HD lace closures ensure seamless installations, while alternative methods like microlinks, K-tips, tape-ins, and clip-ins expand the styling possibilities.

The texture is available in Natural Black (1B) - perfect for custom coloring - as well as in limited pre-colored shades that preserve the hair's cuticle and structure.

Luxury Without Compromise

The Loose Kinks 3CTM collection is crafted from 100% cuticle-aligned virgin human hair, sourced from carefully selected multiple donors to ensure consistency in texture and quality. ONYC® guarantees zero fillers or synthetic fibers, so every bundle delivers the authentic movement, sheen, and longevity our brand is known for.

The raw material - predominantly from Indian Temple hair with some Vietnamese origin - is naturally easy to color, making it ideal for those who want to customize their shade. From its natural bounce to its responsive styling performance, Loose Kinks 3CTM embodies ONYC®'s promise of luxury without compromise.

