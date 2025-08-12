'She Said SIUUUU': Fans, Celebrities React To Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez's Engagement

After years of speculation, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are officially engaged - and social media can't stop talking about it.

The 30-year-old model confirmed the news on Monday with a surprise Instagram post, sharing a close-up of her hand adorned with a dazzling diamond ring. Her caption, though originally in Spanish, was simple: "Yes, I do. In this life and in all my lives."

The couple's love story began in 2016 when they met at a Gucci store in Madrid. Since then, they've built a life together, raising five children and currently residing in Saudi Arabia, where Ronaldo plays for Al Nassr.

Star-studded congratulations

The engagement sparked an outpouring of warm wishes from fans and celebrities alike. British broadcaster Piers Morgan took to social media to congratulate the“delightful couple,” adding:“I wish them as much success in their marriage as he's had on the football pitch!”

Under the post, he wrote: "Wonderful news! Many congrats to you both."

American singer-songwriter shared her excitement in the comment section. She wrote, "Wo"

Dubai-based entrepreneur and social media influencer Karen Wazen showered her support. "Yesssss," she wrote with a string of red hearts.

Even YouTube's official account joined in, writing "congratulations" and accompanying it with celebratory emojis and red hearts under Georgina's post.

Fans flood the internet

Within minutes of the announcement, Georgina's post racked up millions of likes and thousands of comments from around the world. At the time of writing this article, the post stands with 9.9 million likes and over 215,000 comments.

Fans praised the couple's enduring romance, with one user writing,“Finally! Been waiting for this moment for years,” while another joked,“The World Cup of weddings is coming!”

One of the comments included: "She said SIUUUUU."

On X (formerly Twitter),“Ronaldo” and“Georgina” quickly trended, with posts ranging from heartfelt congratulations to memes predicting the scale of their wedding.

While details of the ceremony remain under wraps, one thing is certain - the event will be one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings in recent years, uniting the best of football and global pop culture.