NEXA Mortgage Partners With Tidalwave To Deploy Agentic AI Platform Across 3,200+ Loan Officers

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NEXA Mortgage , the nation's largest mortgage brokerage with over 3,200 mortgage loan officers, today announced a groundbreaking strategicpartnership with Tidalwave's cutting-edge agentic AI technology platform. This first-of-its-kind collaboration in the mortgage industry positions NEXA as the pioneering leader in comprehensive agentic AI adoption, integrating artificial intelligence solutions throughout their mortgage origination process in ways that have never been done before.Tidalwave's SOLOTM platform offers comprehensive mortgage automation capabilities including intelligent lead qualification, automated document processing, real-time underwriting support, multilingual client communication, hallucination-free AI communication through patent-pending mortgage contextualization technology, and dual automated underwriting system (AUS) processing that simultaneously runs Fannie Mae's DUand Freddie Mac's LPASM.Tidalwave also integrates with Plaid, Argyle, Truv, and ICE Mortgage Technology to automate income, employment, and asset verification-eliminating redundant paperwork and manual entry. As a result, lenders have automated up to 70% of manual tasks, cut costs by as much as $1,500 per loan, and freed loan officers from repetitive administrative work, allowing them to focus on closing more loans and delivering a superior borrower experience.NEXA is implementing Tidalwave's SOLOTM through Bevri, an independent AI solutions provider that partnered with Tidalwave to deliver comprehensive mortgage automation to the brokerage industry. Following this pioneering deployment, Bevri plans to expand these transformative AI capabilities to brokers throughout the mortgage channel.This unprecedented partnership marks the first time a mortgage brokerage has implemented comprehensive agentic AI technology at enterprise scale. NEXA's groundbreaking approach to AI integration represents a paradigm shift in the mortgage industry, establishing new benchmarks for operational efficiency and customer experience that competitors will strive to match."We are thrilled to partner with Tidalwave and leverage their groundbreaking AI technology to transform how we serve our clients," said Mike Kortas, CEO of NEXA Mortgage. "NEXA is breaking new ground as the first mortgage brokerage to implement comprehensive agentic AI at this scale. We're not just leading the industry in AI adoption – we're pioneering something that has never been done before, setting thestandard for what's possible in mortgage origination."Jason duPont, the newly appointed Chief Operation officer at NEXA Mortgage, emphasized the transformative impact: "At NEXA, we believe in an indefatigable mindset – never giving up on finding better ways to serve our clients and empower our team. This AI integration with Tidalwave represents exactly that philosophy in action. By eliminating repetitive tasks, we're freeing our loan officers to focus on what they do best: being influencers who build relationships and help families achieve their homeownership dreams."“We're excited to join forces with NEXA Mortgage to help brokers and ensure clearer, more complete loan files are delivered to lenders,” said Diane Yu, Founder and CEO of Tidalwave.“Our AI-powered platform allows brokers to perform one-touch underwriting checks, raising the bar for efficiency across the mortgage industry. NEXA's forward thinking approach and dedication to innovation make them the idealpartner to pioneer this breakthrough technology.”The partnership enhances both borrower and loan officer experiences. Borrowers benefit from reduced application anxiety via agentic AI guidance, improved security through encrypted digital document storage, faster approval timelines through automated integrations, and a native mobile application providing real-time updates. For loan officers, the AI integration eliminates mundane tasks like manualdocumentation while intelligent condition mapping automatically handles underwriting requirements, significantly reducing administrative overhead.The implementation will be rolled out across NEXA's network of over 3,200 loan officers operating in 48 states plus Puerto Rico.About NEXA MortgageFounded and headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, NEXA Mortgage is the nation's largest mortgage brokerage. The company specializes in every form of real estate financing, including home purchases, refinancing, investment properties, and commercial financing. With over 3,200 mortgage loan officers and access to 270+ lenders, NEXA Mortgage provides comprehensive mortgage solutions across 48 states plus Puerto Rico. The company is committed to providing loan officers with innovative technology, extensive support, and the resources needed to build successful mortgage businesses. NEXA Mortgage operates under NMLS# 1660690 and Arizona state license AZMB-0944059.About TidalwaveTidalwave is an agentic AI company dedicated to eliminating bottlenecks in the mortgage process. Our platform accelerates homeownership for everyone by replacing outdated workflows with intelligent automation and direct integrations with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and verification partners including Plaid, Truv, and Argyle. Through these integrations, Tidalwave enables lenders to access real-time income, employment, and asset verification at the point of application-reducing paperwork, minimizing errors, and dramatically shortening processing times. 