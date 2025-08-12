Pixalate's July 2025 United States Publisher Rankings For Websites, Mobile & CTV Apps: Spotify, 'Tubi', And 'Fox News' Among Top-Ranked For Open Programmatic Ad Traffic Quality

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Pixalate's July 2025 rankings, 'Fox News: US & World Headlines' (Apple App Store) and 'Race Master 3D - Car Racing' (Google Play Store) ranked No. 1 among mobile apps; 'Tubi - Free Movies and TV' (Roku), 'Lifetime' (Samsung Smart TV), 'Hulu for Fire TV' (Amazon Fire TV), 'Sling: Live TV, Sports & News' (Apple TV) were among the top-ranked CTV apps; spotify.com was No. 1 for websites in the United States (U.S.)

London, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, has released the July 2025 Publisher Trust Index (PTI) for the United States (U.S. ). This index evaluates websites and apps across the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Connected TV (CTV) apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Samsung Smart TV.

The Publisher Trust Index provides a comprehensive method for assessing quality and offers monthly rankings of the world's websites and apps, bringing unprecedented transparency to the open programmatic advertising ecosystem.

In addition to the report for the U.S. , Pixalate has also released Publisher Trust Indexes for the United Kingdom (UK ), Germany , Spain , the Netherlands , Canada , Japan , and Brazil .

U.S. Web PTI Rankings (July 2025)

U.S. Mobile PTI Rankings (July 2025)

Apple App Store

Fox News: US & World HeadlinesZen Word - Relax Puzzle GameVita Solitaire for Seniors

Google Play Store

Race Master 3D - Car RacingBlock Sudoku Woody PuzzleTextNow: Call + Text Unlimited

U.S. Connected TV PTI Rankings (July 2025)

Amazon Fire TV

Hulu for Fire TVDirecTVNewsOn

Apple TV

Sling: Live TV, Sports & NewsDirecTVPluto TV

Samsung Smart TV

LifetimeCinehouseCheddar

Roku

Tubi - Free Movies and TVHuluMLB

Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 34 billion global open programmatic ad impressions across 15+ million Google Play Store and Apple App Store mobile apps, and Connected TV (CTV) apps across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores in July 2025 to compile the global Publisher Trust Indexes.

Pixalate uses its proprietary algorithms to measure quality metrics, including invalid traffic (IVT or ad fraud), Made For Advertising (MFA) risk, brand safety, ad density, viewability, reach, and more. The Publisher Trust Index spans rankings for 235+ countries across all four global regions: North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, and provides breakdowns by 20+ different IAB taxonomy website categories. Pixalate's methodology can be found at Publisher Trust Index: Methodology .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).

DISCLAIMER

The July 2025 United States Publisher Trust Index (PTI) reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Our reports and indexes examine programmatic advertising activity on mobile apps, website domains and Connected TV (CTV) apps. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. This report is not intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied. Per the MRC ,“'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Courts or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also per the MRC ,“'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”

