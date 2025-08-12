403
Russia Eyes U.S. Ties Reset After Putin-Trump Meeting
(MENAFN) Russia is looking to the upcoming summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump as a potential turning point in restoring strained bilateral relations, the Russian newspaper Izvestia reported on Tuesday, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.
Ryabkov emphasized that the high-level meeting, scheduled to take place in Alaska, could pave the way for progress on stalled issues—most notably, the revival of direct passenger air travel between the two nations.
"We hope that the forthcoming high-level meeting will give an impulse to the normalization of bilateral relations, which will allow us to move forward on such issues as restoring air links," Ryabkov said.
President Trump, speaking on Monday, characterized the summit, set for Friday, as a preliminary engagement. "Feel-out meeting," he said, in reference to the tone of the discussions.
