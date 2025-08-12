Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Wildfire hit Turkey causing traffic, affecting residents by smoke


2025-08-12 09:34:31
(MENAFN) Wildfires erupted in Türkiye’s northwestern Canakkale province on Monday, causing evacuations and interrupting transportation by land, air, and sea, according to official reports.

Governor Omer Toraman shared on social media that 77 individuals were receiving treatment for smoke inhalation, though no serious injuries have been reported.

The fires started in two separate locations, spreading into nearby residential areas and leading to the evacuation of 2,090 people from high-risk zones using both land and sea routes.

As a result, air traffic at Canakkale Airport was halted, and maritime traffic through the Dardanelles Strait—one of the busiest global waterways connecting the Sea of Marmara to the Aegean Sea—was suspended in both directions. Authorities announced the strait will remain closed until midnight.

