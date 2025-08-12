403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Wildfire hit Turkey causing traffic, affecting residents by smoke
(MENAFN) Wildfires erupted in Türkiye’s northwestern Canakkale province on Monday, causing evacuations and interrupting transportation by land, air, and sea, according to official reports.
Governor Omer Toraman shared on social media that 77 individuals were receiving treatment for smoke inhalation, though no serious injuries have been reported.
The fires started in two separate locations, spreading into nearby residential areas and leading to the evacuation of 2,090 people from high-risk zones using both land and sea routes.
As a result, air traffic at Canakkale Airport was halted, and maritime traffic through the Dardanelles Strait—one of the busiest global waterways connecting the Sea of Marmara to the Aegean Sea—was suspended in both directions. Authorities announced the strait will remain closed until midnight.
Governor Omer Toraman shared on social media that 77 individuals were receiving treatment for smoke inhalation, though no serious injuries have been reported.
The fires started in two separate locations, spreading into nearby residential areas and leading to the evacuation of 2,090 people from high-risk zones using both land and sea routes.
As a result, air traffic at Canakkale Airport was halted, and maritime traffic through the Dardanelles Strait—one of the busiest global waterways connecting the Sea of Marmara to the Aegean Sea—was suspended in both directions. Authorities announced the strait will remain closed until midnight.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment