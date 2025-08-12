403
India Criticizes Remarks by Pakistan's Army Chief
(MENAFN) India has strongly criticized what it described as “irresponsible” nuclear threats reportedly issued by Pakistan’s Army Chief, Asim Munir.
The condemnation came on Monday in reaction to statements allegedly made by Munir during a recent visit to the United States.
These comments, as cited in media reports, suggested Pakistan's willingness to resort to nuclear warfare if it ever faced an existential threat from India.
In an official communication, India’s Ministry of External Affairs asserted that the country would not yield to such provocations.
The ministry’s response was prompted by a report from a news outlet, which quoted Munir suggesting a readiness to initiate nuclear conflict in dire circumstances involving their eastern neighbor.
“Our attention has been drawn to remarks reportedly made by the Pakistani Chief of the Army Staff while on a visit to the United States,” said Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson for India’s foreign ministry, in a statement released Monday.
He went on to say, “Nuclear saber-rattling is Pakistan’s stock-in-trade.”
According to the news outlet, Munir reportedly told attendees at a private gathering in Tampa, Florida, “We are a nuclear nation, if we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us.”
The article noted that no electronic recording devices were allowed during the meeting, making independent verification of the remarks difficult.
Furthermore, Munir is said to have used a metaphor to illustrate his viewpoint, reportedly stating, “India is shining Mercedes coming on a highway like Ferrari [sic], but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?”
This analogy, also reported by the news outlet, emphasized the potentially devastating consequences of a military clash between the two nations.
India’s forceful rebuke underscores the serious concern such rhetoric provokes, especially when it touches on nuclear capability and regional stability.
