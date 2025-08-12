403
Malaysia Weighs Nuclear Energy for Future Energy Needs
(MENAFN) Malaysia is actively evaluating nuclear energy as a promising avenue to achieve clean, stable, and cost-competitive electricity as part of its future energy strategy, Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof announced on Monday.
In a structured review prompted by the 13th Malaysia Plan, the government seeks to diversify energy sources, enhance long-term energy security, meet carbon reduction targets, and lessen reliance on fossil fuels, Fadillah said during the 12th ASEAN Network of Regulatory Bodies of Atomic Energy annual meeting.
Also holding the role of energy transition and water transformation minister, Fadillah stressed that any consideration of nuclear power will be based on thorough technical evaluations, closely aligned with national development goals, and fully compliant with international commitments.
He highlighted that the Nuclear Energy Program Implementing Organization, operating under MyPOWER Corporation, is spearheading the preparatory work following the International Atomic Energy Agency’s guidelines. This phase is coordinated through a comprehensive framework involving technical committees across various ministries, departments, and agencies to ensure a unified national approach.
Fadillah urged nuclear-weapon states to quickly sign and ratify the Protocol to the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty, highlighting its importance as a foundation for regional peace, mutual trust, and long-term security. He explained that having a strong and enforceable nuclear-weapon-free zone is key to maintaining stability and ensuring the region’s future safety.
