World Cafe Live, NOMO Foundation, And Go Crazy Production Announces Groundbreaking Youth Empowerment Concert In Philadelphia

As one of Philadelphia's most respected youth development organizations, The NOMO Foundation (New Options More Opportunities) has partnered with World Cafe Live to produce an evening that blends live music, civic engagement, and forward thinking entertainment technology. The event will feature performances by gold-certified recording artist 2Rare and rising stars Mizz & Young Sturdy, three of the city's most compelling and influential musical voices.

This initiative reflects World Cafe Live's growing role as a community arts institution deeply rooted in civic engagement and cultural equity. The venue, known for its dedication to independent music and artist empowerment, is offering its full platform in support of NOMO's mission to reduce youth violence and create new pathways for opportunity and expression.

The August 22nd event is expected to attract 500 to 650 in-person guests, primarily Philadelphia youth, families, and community leaders. In a pioneering move, the concert will also be broadcast live on WorldCafeLive and streamed in real time into the metaverse via Sansar. This dual-platform hybrid model allows music fans throughout the region and beyond to engage with the event in both traditional and immersive formats, positioning World Cafe Live at the forefront of live music innovation.

Chad Fain, VP of Programming & Development at World Cafe Live, stated,“This partnership is an example of what happens when music meets purpose. We're honored to align with NOMO Foundation and Go Crazy Production and proud to use our stage to uplift the voices and talent that are shaping Philadelphia's future.”

“I strongly feel the partnership with NOMO Foundation will be magical as we spotlight these incredible artists into the Metaverse on the World Cafe Live stage,” said Veniece Newton, Chief Partnership Officer at World Cafe Live.“This collaboration not only amplifies emerging talent but also extends their reach to global audiences, demonstrating the power of innovation and community to transform the future of music.”

Rickey Duncan, CEO of The NOMO Foundation, added,“This concert is not just entertainment, it's empowerment. With World Cafe Live's support, we are giving our youth a platform, a safe space, and a message of hope that resonates across every zip code in the city.”

The event is expected to reach far beyond the walls of the venue, driven by the combined social media reach of the participating artists over 1.5 million followers and the strategic use of digital and metaverse platforms. It serves as a model for how arts institutions can align with nonprofits to create impact, build audience diversity, and shape culture in real time.

Tickets for the in-person concert are available through The NOMO Foundation & Go Crazy Production and the livestream can be accessed for free at . The metaverse experience will be hosted in Sansar, with detailed access instructions available through World Cafe Live's website and social media channels.

This event underscores World Cafe Live's dedication to providing a stage not only for great music but for meaningful community advancement. August 22 will be more than a concert; it will be a moment where music, technology, and mission converge to celebrate the next generation of Philadelphia leaders.

About World Cafe Live

World Cafe Live is an independent nonprofit music venue and community arts hub located at 3025 Walnut Street in Philadelphia. Since opening in 2004, it has hosted thousands of live shows and educational programs, supporting local artists, global legends, and the next wave of talent across genres.

About The NOMO Foundation

Founded in North Philadelphia, The NOMO Foundation is a youth-driven nonprofit dedicated to creating safe spaces and second chances. Through education, mentorship, and cultural programming, NOMO serves as a powerful force for change in the lives of youth and families across the city.