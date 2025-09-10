Filomena Nunes
My interest in physics started in middle school. I had questions about everything and initially thought I would be an engineer. I did my undergraduate in Engineering in Lisbon but realized theory was my real passion. I moved to England for a PhD in Theoretical Physics. In research, I started out with halo nuclei and modeling their properties. That lead to the theory for nuclear reactions of unstable nuclei and the connections to astrophysics. That lead to uncertainty quantification, Bayesian statistics, experimental design...Honours
APS fellow, AAAS fellow
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment