Filomena Nunes

Professor of Physics, Michigan State University

My interest in physics started in middle school. I had questions about everything and initially thought I would be an engineer. I did my undergraduate in Engineering in Lisbon but realized theory was my real passion. I moved to England for a PhD in Theoretical Physics. In research, I started out with halo nuclei and modeling their properties. That lead to the theory for nuclear reactions of unstable nuclei and the connections to astrophysics. That lead to uncertainty quantification, Bayesian statistics, experimental design...

