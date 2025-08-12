403
Blast at U.S. Steel Plant Kills One, Injures Dozens
(MENAFN) A deadly explosion struck U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works in Pennsylvania on Monday, killing one person and injuring dozens more, according to multiple U.S. media outlets.
Authorities reported that two workers remain missing following the blast, with media citing Allegheny County police officials. The explosion caused debris to collapse, trapping some employees beneath the rubble and triggering an urgent rescue operation, county officials confirmed.
The total number of casualties remains uncertain, but many of the injured are said to have sustained non-life-threatening wounds, Allegheny County Emergency Services spokesperson Kasey Reigner stated.
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took to the social media platform X to warn the public: "The scene is still active, and folks nearby should follow the direction of local authorities."
In response, the Allegheny County Health Department urged residents living within a one-mile radius of the facility to stay indoors, seal all windows and doors, and avoid activities that pull in outside air, according to media.
The Clairton plant has faced long-standing scrutiny over environmental issues. In 2019, U.S. Steel settled a 2017 lawsuit by agreeing to pay $8.5 million, including $6.5 million dedicated to curbing soot emissions and reducing offensive odors from the coke-making operations, as reported by media outlets.
