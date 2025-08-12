403
Trump Calls Russia "Warring Country"
(MENAFN) During a press conference on Monday, US President Donald Trump characterized Russia as a “warring country,” emphasizing Moscow’s long-standing history of involvement in armed conflicts.
His remarks came as he previewed an upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is set to take place in the U.S. state of Alaska.
The main agenda of the summit is expected to revolve around potential resolutions to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
Trump highlighted Russia’s enduring military legacy, stating, “Russia is a warring nation. That’s what they do – they fight a lot of wars.”
He further noted, “A friend of mine said, Russia is tough because they just keep on fighting,” pointing to the resilience and persistence that, in his view, define the Russian approach to warfare.
He then referenced two pivotal events in European history to underline his point. Trump recalled how Russian forces had overcome both Adolf Hitler and Napoleon Bonaparte—leaders of powerful European empires that attempted invasions of Russian territory in 1941 and 1812, respectively.
“They beat Hitler – so did we. And they beat Napoleon. You know, they’ve been doing this for a long time,” Trump remarked.
The U.S. president’s comments underscore a perception of Russia as a nation historically shaped by continuous warfare, and they set a blunt tone ahead of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Putin.
