Strong Earthquake Jolts Indonesia's Papua
(MENAFN) A strong earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck 27 kilometers southeast of Sarmi Regency in Indonesia’s Papua Province at 15:24 Jakarta time on Tuesday, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported.
The tremor originated 13 kilometers beneath the surface, with its epicenter pinpointed at 1.90 degrees south latitude and 138.99 degrees east longitude. BMKG confirmed, “there was no potential for a tsunami.”
According to the agency’s shake map, nearby regions experienced light to moderate shaking, while more intense tremors were felt closer to the epicenter. So far, there are no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.
Located on the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” Indonesia is prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, making seismic events a common occurrence in the region.
