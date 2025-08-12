Mega Tinkering Day Celebrated By Students Across India To Increase Innovation Levels

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Mega Tinkering Day was celebrated by students across India on Tuesday, aiming to foster innovation, technical skills, and problem-solving abilities among students. The students expressed delight at being able to grasp complex technical concepts in simplified, practical steps.

A special programme was held at Bal Bhavan Public School, Mayur Vihar Phase-2, Delhi, as part of the nationwide Mega Tinkering Day.

Organised in collaboration with Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL), the event showcased the students' creative thinking and technical proficiency through a variety of 'do-it-yourself (DIY)' projects.

Using the principles of science, technology, and engineering, students built numerous useful models - from household appliances and smart gadgets to eco-friendly solutions.

The event also encouraged teamwork, leadership, and inventive thinking, which teachers believe will prepare students for future industries under the New Education Policy.

Students shared their experiences with IANS.

Naman Gupta, a Class 10 student, said,“This mega fest has helped me gain knowledge. It should be organised multiple times a year. It has definitely enhanced our thinking level.”

Tisha Negi, another student added,“We learnt how to use waste materials to make a DIY vacuum cleaner. It's a wonderful step. Our problem-solving and thinking skills have improved because of this.”

Swati Poornanand, Vice Principal and PGT Biology, called the initiative“a commendable step” and said,“Students will discover their abilities through such activities and will be able to use them effectively in the future.”

Also in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, children participated in both hands-on and virtual sessions. They were shown online demonstrations of project development and innovation techniques.

Teachers noted that such activities help develop students' technical and innovative skills, reshape their thinking, and encourage teamwork to address problem-solving at a larger scale.

One teacher told IANS,“It's a good step. It sparks technical interest in children, boosts their confidence, increases their knowledge, and will surely contribute to nation-building.”

Ayan, a Class X student, said,“It gives children a platform to express their creativity and to apply their studies in practical usage.”

Another student added,“Today we were taught how to make a vacuum cleaner, and we built it ourselves. Learning it practically made all the difference.”

According to NITI Aayog, Mega Tinkering Day 2025 was the largest school-based tinkering event ever held in India. More than 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs mobilised over 4.73 lakh students from 9,467 ATL-equipped schools across 35 states and union territories to innovate and build together in real time.

Hosted virtually and simultaneously by the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), the activity challenged students to design and build a DIY vacuum cleaner using everyday materials available in their school labs. The session was guided step-by-step through an online instructional broadcast, allowing students from even the most remote areas to learn and collaborate in real time.

“Mega Tinkering Day 2025 is a milestone demonstration of the power of grassroots innovation,” said Deepak Bagla, Mission Director at Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

“It aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat, where innovation and youth are key drivers of national transformation.”

He added,“In this live event, over 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs came together for one synchronised hour of creativity, with thousands of students across India building, learning, and innovating as one. No other country in the world has mobilised innovation at this scale inside its school ecosystem.”

Students from across the country took part in the event, right from the northernmost reaches of Leh, Ladakh, Kargil, and Kashmir, to the remotest Aspirational Districts like Virudhunagar, from North-East states such as Manipur, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh, to the southern tip of Kanniyakumari and the western deserts of Bhuj and Kutch.