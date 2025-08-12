Seabridge Gold Intersects Significant Porphyry Mineralization At Snip North
|Hole ID
|Length (m)
|
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au g/t
|Cu %
|Ag g/t
|Mo ppm
|SN-25-25
|817.7
|
|62.5
|791.6
|729.1
|0.48
|0.16
|1.2
|108
|including
|250.5
|699.0
|448.5
|0.63
|0.23
|1.4
|148
|including
|445.0
|699.0
|254.0
|0.77
|0.31
|1.6
|169
|SN-25-26
|659.2
|
|75.2
|416.0
|340.8
|0.51
|0.11
|1.2
|73
|including
|257.0
|303.0
|46.0
|0.86
|0.25
|1.8
|220
|SN-25-27
|864.7
|
|3.4
|271.0
|267.6
|0.44
|0.15
|1.2
|94
|including
|52.0
|113.5
|61.5
|0.48
|0.20
|1.3
|99
Drill hole locations are reported in NAD83 Zone 9 datum. True thickness of these intervals is not known; additional drilling results and geological modeling are required to establish each interval's true width. Assays are contracted through ALS Global, an ISO accredited laboratory from their facility in Langley, BC. Sample precision in all Seabridge exploration drilling is provided by the systematic insertion of blind certified geochemical standards, blanks and duplicate samples consistent with industry standards.
The contents of this release have been reviewed and approved by William Threlkeld PGeo, Senior Vice President of the Company and a qualified person under NI-43-101.
About Seabridge Gold
Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge's principal asset, the KSM project, and its Iskut project, are located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada's "Golden Triangle", the Courageous Lake project located in Canada's Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project set in the Yukon Territory. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources by category please visit the Company's website at .
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange, nor their Regulation Services Providers accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Statements
This document contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements" are made as of the date of this document. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, interpretations, expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: (i) the extent of drilling that is planned to be completed in 2025; (ii) the estimated dimensions of the Snip North mineralized zone and (iii) the work being performed providing the data to support the estimation of the anticipated maiden resource at Snip North.
All forward-looking statements are based on Seabridge's or its consultants' current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by them and information currently available to them. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.
Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Seabridge's plans or expectations include the risk that: (i) the geologic formations at the Iskut Project do not conform to the interpretations of data and the geologic models that are the foundations for such forward-looking statements; (ii) the availability and cost of necessary equipment, supplies and personnel for the work programs, and other risks outlined in statements made by Seabridge from time to time in the filings made by Seabridge with securities regulators. Seabridge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment