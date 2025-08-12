Aisha Bint Hamad Al-Attiyah Hospital Restores Mobility In Rare Knee Surgery

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a major surgical milestone that underscores the continued development of specialized surgical services at HMC, the Orthopedic Surgery Department at Aisha Bint Hamad Al-Attiyah Hospital has successfully performed Qatar's first highly specialized procedure to correct a rare congenital knee deformity, offering renewed hope to a 28-year-old patient who had suffered from debilitating pain and severe movement restrictions that began in her teenage years.

The patient had been diagnosed with Trochlear Dysplasia, a rare condition that had progressively limited her ability to walk and carry out normal activities since the age of 18. The condition caused persistent friction within the kneecap joint, resulting in chronic pain that restricted her ability to pursue educational, professional, and personal goals.

The complex surgery lasted several hours, involved reshaping the bone cavity of the kneecap and reconstructing it using an innovative biological membrane infused with stem cells extracted from the patient's own bone marrow. This advanced technique promotes cartilage regeneration and allows for full restoration of joint function.

Dr. Ibrahim Fawzi, Medical Director of Aisha Bint Hamad Al-Attiyah Hospital, commented on this achievement:“This surgical success marks a significant milestone in the development of orthopedic services at HMC. It reflects strategic commitment to delivering cutting-edge medical interventions, supported by world-class expertise, to ensure the highest standards of specialized care for the people of Qatar. This achievement aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030's goal of establishing a healthy society with access to the highest standards of medical care.”

Dr. Sameh Abdalqawi, Head of the Orthopedic Surgery Department

“This type of surgery is among the most complex in the field of joint reconstruction and is performed only in a very limited number of specialized centers worldwide. Its successful completion at our hospital demonstrates our capability to undertake advanced, highly precise procedures particularly benefiting young patients affected by congenital deformities or long-term sports related injuries.” Dr. Sameh Abdalqawi, Head of the Orthopedic Surgery Department and lead surgeon for the case, added.

The Orthopedic Surgery Department at Aisha Bint Hamad Al-Attiyah Hospital receives an average of 1,100–1,200 patients per month in its outpatient clinics and is staffed by a team of experienced specialized surgeons. The department is equipped with advanced technologies for fracture management, sports injury treatment, recurrent dislocation correction, and joint reconstruction, as well as partial and total joint replacement, in line with the latest internationally recognized medical protocols.