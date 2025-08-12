Netskope Recognized For Continued Leadership In Both SASE And SSE

Recent enhancements to Netskope One SASE help organizations from midmarket to large enterprise modernize for the cloud and AI era

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, a leader in modern security and networking, has been repeatedly recognized by top industry analysts for leadership in both Security Service Edge (SSE) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). Recent recognition includes:



Ranked as the highest scoring vendor for three out of four Use Cases in the 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities report for Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Platforms , and among the two highest ranked vendors for all Use Cases in both the 2025 Critical Capabilities report for SSE and 2025 Critical Capabilities report for SASE Platforms

Recognition as a Leader for the second year in a row in the 2025 Gartner ® Magic QuadrantTM for SASE Platform , and as a Leader for the fourth year in a row in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge

Positioned furthest in vision in both 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrants for SASE Platforms and SSE

Recognition as a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for DLP Recognition as a Leader in SSE by Forrester Research in 2024

Netskope helps organizations modernize for the cloud and AI era by converging critical security, network, and analytics products into a powerful, unified platform: Netskope One . The purpose-built architecture of Netskope One applies zero trust principles and SkopeAI, Netskope's suite of proprietary AI innovations and patented technology , to optimize access, protect data, stop threats, and enable secure, work-from-anywhere connectivity and branch transformation. Netskope One runs Netskope's powerful NewEdge network, one of the world's largest and most connected global private security cloud networks, which is specifically designed to deliver highly secure and performant digital interactions.

The Netskope One platform covers an extensive range of requirements for both SSE and SASE, including fully integrated Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Next-Gen Secure Web Gateway (Next-Gen SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), Enterprise Browser, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS), and Digital Experience Management (DEM).

Critical Capabilities for SASE Platforms

The recently released 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities report evaluated the solutions of 11 vendors in four key Use Cases for SASE platforms. Netskope had the highest scores in the Foundational SASE Platform Use Case, Zero Trust SASE Platform Use Case, and "Coffee Shop" Networking Use Case . Netskope also had the second highest score in the Secure Branch Network Modernization Use Case .

"We are very proud of our continued leadership in SASE, SSE, and other high-growth market categories," said Parag Thakore, Chief Product Officer, SASE, Netskope. The power of our Netskope One platform means customers can benefit from advanced capabilities without trade-offs between security and network performance."

"We've worked with Netskope on integrating our global networks to deliver their leading SASE platform with our fully managed services and providing award-winning, AI-powered SASE solutions to enterprise and government teams worldwide," said Ed Fox, CTO, MetTel. "We believe that Netskope's leadership in SASE and SSE pairs very well with MetTel's 5-time Leader recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services."

Recent Netskope One SASE Enhancements

Recent enhancements to Netskope's SASE products include:



One Console : Netskope One Orchestrator is a unified SASE console that provides scalable four-tier multi-tenant management, enabling central management of policy, data, and analytics across SD-WAN and SSE from a single interface. Designed to scale from midmarket to global enterprise environments, it brings together advanced security, advanced networking, and deep observability, all in a single interface with granular role-based access control (RBAC).

One Gateway : Netskope One Gateways offer modern wireless connectivity options such as 5G with eSIM and Wi-Fi 6-supporting both small and large branch locations. These converged gateways can be deployed at the branch/data center as a physical or virtual appliance, across multiple clouds by both customers or hosted by service providers. These Gateways reduce the need for multiple point products and appliances by running SD-WAN and additional containerized, on-demand, edge AI-powered services from Netskope (such as Device Intelligence for IoT security and DEM) and third-party networking, security, and edge-compute services (such as Speedtest and ThousandEyes).

One Client : Netskope offers a single, lightweight unified SASE client that converges SD-WAN and Endpoint DLP along with SSE capabilities including ZTNA, SWG, RBI, and CASB, eliminating the need for multiple agents, and providing secure and optimized access to all applications. Netskope One Client also supports access to all application types for full VPN retirement, as well as Universal ZTNA capabilities for a secure, consistent experience whether users are in the office, at home, or any other location.

One Network : Netskope's NewEdge infrastructure delivers global coverage with full-compute SSE and SD-WAN capabilities in every data center-extending optimization and security to cloud, web, SaaS, and UCaaS applications. NewEdge also delivers Route Control to rapidly mitigate ISP-related issues. The Netskope One Converged Gateway, fully integrated into NewEdge, delivers secure SD-WAN services that serve diverse business needs with flexible topologies-including site-to-site, site-to-cloud, and cloud-to-cloud-enabling flexibility for complex networking and security requirements. One Engine : Netskope's Zero Trust Engine decodes applications and cloud services to understand content, context, application, device, and user risks. This intelligence is shared across SSE and SD-WAN for granular, context-aware policies, leveraging a database of over 83,000 applications rated by the Netskope Cloud Confidence Index. The result is granular zero trust policies and out-of-the-box AppQoE defaults, as well as automated application prioritization, including for SaaS and genAI Apps. Netskope One Gateway and SSE capabilities for north-south traffic and via SD-LAN policies also seamlessly integrate with multi-vendor switches and access points, embedding intelligence, and dynamically enforcing AI-powered micro-segmentation policies.

For more on Netskope One SASE:



Download a complimentary copy of the 2025 Critical Capabilities for Secure Access Service Edge from Netskope Read a recent blog on Netskope's 20/20 Vision and recognition as a SASE Leader to learn what sets Netskope One SASE apart.

About Netskope

Netskope, a leader in modern security and networking, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Thousands of customers, including more than 30 of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, AI, SaaS, web, and private applications-providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs.

