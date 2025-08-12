COLDSNAP PARTNERS WITH FOODBUY TO DELIVER ON-DEMAND FROZEN TREATS TO FOODSERVICE OPERATORS
"We're excited and grateful to partner with Foodbuy," said Matthew Fonte, President of ColdSnap. "This partnership opens the door for broad adoption across thousands of Foodbuy customers. We believe that ColdSnap is a better way to serve frozen treats, and we look forward to bringing ColdSnap to Foodbuy customers that value convenience, cleanliness, exceptional taste, and profitability."
With Foodbuy's estimated $30 billion in managed annual spend and extensive operator network, ColdSnap gains direct access to high-volume foodservice sectors across the country.
About ColdSnap: Based in Massachusetts, ColdSnap is a privately held, technology-driven company changing the way the world ships, stores and enjoys ice cream and frozen confections. ColdSnap has placed systems in a wide range of industries including (not limited to): commercial offices; stadiums arenas, and convention centers; customer lounges; colleges and universities; car dealerships; country clubs; senior assisted living facilities; hospitals; hotels; restaurants & cafes; and more.
