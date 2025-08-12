COLDSNAP PARTNERS WITH FOODBUY TO DELIVER ON-DEMAND FROZEN TREATS TO FOODSERVICE OPERATORS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) ColdSnap's unique rapid-freezing technology transforms each single-serving ColdSnap "pod" of premium liquid ice cream or beverage mix into a frozen treat in approximately two minutes. The system is incredibly easy to set up and use; no plumbing or waterlines are required – just plug in the machine and go! And because food never touches the ColdSnap machine – all food product is mixed and frozen within the pod – there is no cleaning of the machine. ColdSnap pods are shelf-stable and do not require refrigeration. ColdSnap is reshaping the frozen food landscape, offering unmatched flavor, convenience, sustainability, and efficiency while creating an additional revenue stream for Foodbuy clients.

"We're excited and grateful to partner with Foodbuy," said Matthew Fonte, President of ColdSnap. "This partnership opens the door for broad adoption across thousands of Foodbuy customers. We believe that ColdSnap is a better way to serve frozen treats, and we look forward to bringing ColdSnap to Foodbuy customers that value convenience, cleanliness, exceptional taste, and profitability."

With Foodbuy's estimated $30 billion in managed annual spend and extensive operator network, ColdSnap gains direct access to high-volume foodservice sectors across the country.

If you are a member of the Foodbuy network and are interested in learning more about ColdSnap, please visit .

About ColdSnap: Based in Massachusetts, ColdSnap is a privately held, technology-driven company changing the way the world ships, stores and enjoys ice cream and frozen confections. ColdSnap has placed systems in a wide range of industries including (not limited to): commercial offices; stadiums arenas, and convention centers; customer lounges; colleges and universities; car dealerships; country clubs; senior assisted living facilities; hospitals; hotels; restaurants & cafes; and more.

