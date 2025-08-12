Metals Creeks' Option Partner Lomiko Identifies New Multi-Element Anomalies At The Yellow Fox Antimony, Silver, And Gold Property Located In Central Newfoundland

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) -is pleased to announce that the Company has been advised by its option partner(Lomiko or TSXV: LMR) regarding results from the recently completed soil sampling program (See News Release March 12, 2025) on the Yellow Fox, antimony, silver, and gold property acquired from Metals Creek as per news release issued on January 21, 2025. (See MEK news release dated January 21 2025).

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President, CEO and a director of Metals Creek States, "Metals Creek is pleased to see Lomiko moving forward and executing a plan to further evaluate the potential at the prospective Yellow Fox Property. This allows Metals Creek to remain focused on the Tillex Copper Project, and the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins Ontario where we have just completed a one (1) week prospecting program on areas of the Ogden Gold Project that required further work.

Gordana Slepcev, CEO, President, and Director, stated: "We are happy to see very promising results coming out from the soil sampling work at Yellow Fox property field program which identified several soil anomalies comprised of multiple pathfinder elements (Au, Sb, Ag, Zn, Pb, As, Fe, Mn) exhibiting similar traits to that of the historic soil survey conducted over the Yellow Fox showing (See Figures 1-4). These new anomalies are trending similarly to the Yellow Fox N-NE. We are looking forward to continuing with the soil sampling and geophysical surveys over identified anomalous trends to better identify trenching and channel sampling targets."

In addition, Newfoundland has just been named on the Fraser Institute's list of top mining jurisdictions, and with the Company's previous working experience in Newfoundland, we believe it is highly prospective for the future of the Company. Newfoundland & Labrador appears in the list of the top ten most attractive jurisdictions for mining investment. Source:

Highlights:



New high-priority multi-element targets identified as shown in Figures 1-4.

Anomalies trending roughly the same orientation as Yellow Fox showing.

Anomalies discovered are close to Yellow Fox Showing as shown in Figures 1-4.

Soil sampling program successfully targeted south of Yellow Fox, showing 59.413 g/t gold and areas of increased density of interpreted structures. See Figures 1-4.

551 soil samples were collected on ten 250m spaced lines trending 110 degrees. Several high-priority targets with a similar trend (015 °) to that of mineralized vein sets at the Yellow Fox showing have been identified. See Figures 1-4.

Yellow Fox is an early-stage exploration property prospective in antimony, gold, and silver where historic work has returned samples anomalous in gold (Au), antimony (Sb), lead (Pb), zinc (Zn), and silver (Ag). Previous trenching exposed bedrock, resulting in grab samples up to 59.43g/t Au, 11.10% Sb, 7.00% Zn, 72.90g/t Ag, and 5.50% Pb in arsenopyrite-stibnite veins within altered monzogranite. (See Metals Creek assessment report at )

Please note that the results on an adjacent or nearby property (Beaver Brook) are not necessarily what can be expected on the Yellow Fox project and that the results of surface or grab samples, by their nature, this type of sample is selective and that the assay results may not be indicative of underlying mineralization.

This program was designed to evaluate prospective regional structures transecting the Yellow Fox property at roughly the same orientation as that of the Beaver Brook Mine and to follow up and expand on a much smaller historic soil sampling survey, which highlighted several small prospective pathfinder soil anomalies in close proximity to the Yellow Fox discovery. A total of 551 soil samples were collected from this current program along 10 lines with a spacing of 250m over an area that historically has not seen much exploration, concentrating on the northern half of the project area.

Assay results from this program highlight the identification of several soil anomalies comprised of multiple pathfinder elements (Au, Sb, Ag, Zn, Pb, As, Fe, Mn) exhibiting similar traits to that of the historic soil survey conducted over the Yellow Fox showing (See Figure 1). These new anomalies are trending roughly North(N)-Northeast(NE) similar to that of the highly prospective regional structures which also trend N-NE. Several high-priority multi-element anomalies with similar geochemical signatures to those of the Yellow Fox showing are present in close proximity to the main showing.

Soil sampling is proving to be a helpful tool, especially given the lack of outcrop, in identifying areas of high exploration potential, as demonstrated in the Yellow Fox showing area. The next stages will include ground geophysics to better define the orientation and location of high-priority targets, followed by surface trenching.

In July of 2025, a second phase of soil sampling was conducted to further expand on the phase one program. 280 soil samples were collected for Au and ICP analysis. Soil samples were collected to the south and the west of the spring soil sampling program. Currently awaiting assay results.

In July, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador's Mineral Incentive Program officially approved Lomiko's application as filed, designating it as a " Critical Minerals as a Primary Exploration Target" project. This prioritization ensures eligibility for CMA and PCMA funding.

Yellow Fox antimony and gold prospect exploration - future steps



Additional soil sampling took place in early July, with 280 samples collected.

Next work phase will include ground geophysics followed by surface trenching

Line cutting, ground geophysics and surface trenching permits have been received. Stripping, channel sampling and trenching.

Location Details

The Yellow Fox Property is located approximately 10 km southwest of the Town of Glenwood NL, and south of the Trans-Canada Highway. The Property occurs within NTS map sheets 02D/14 and 15 with excellent access along several logging and skidder roads originating from Glenwood. The main Yellow Fox showing is located in the central part of License 027536M, 5km from the western end of Gander Lake. The property is centered at approximately UTM (NAD 27) grid coordinates 5,419,400m North and 645,300m East.

Geologically, Yellow Fox exhibits similar traits to those of Beaver Brook with cross-cutting structural zones that show intense carbonate alteration with sulphide-bearing stringers to veins of stibnite and arsenopyrite with similar high-grade tenors of antimony, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. Arsenopyrite is also present in both locations. Two prominent fracture vein sets are present, one being the muscovite-pyrite-rutile veins trending 356 degrees and the second stibnite-quartz-arsenopyrite being the most abundant and trending 025 degrees. Both these vein sets are similar to that of the past producing Beaver Brook antimony Mine, and both vein sets trend in N to NE, which is the same as the prospective regional structures.







Figure 1 - Gold results with interpretation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2 - Antimony results with interpretation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3 - Zinc results with interpretation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 4 - Lead results with interpretation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Qualified Person

The technical content presented in this press release was reviewed and approved by Gordana Slepcev, P.Eng., who is the CEO & President of Lomiko Metals and acts as the "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Also, all the materials were reviewed and approved by Metals Creek QP Wayne Reid P.Geo., who is registered in Newfoundland.

All samples were dried and then sent to Eastern Analytical Ltd. located in Springdale, Newfoundland. Samples are analyzed by ICP34 method that delivers a 34-element package and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp

709-424-1141

MetalsCreek

Twitter/MetalsCreekRes

Facebook/MetalsCreek







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Metals Creek Resources Corp.