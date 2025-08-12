Netdocuments Climbs 329 Places To Secure Spot On 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Fourth consecutive year of recognition highlights company's sustained growth and legal tech innovation.

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that NetDocuments, the #1 trusted intelligent document management system (DMS) for legal professionals, has earned a place on the annual Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year. NetDocuments climbed 329 spots from its 2024 ranking, becoming one of only 5.9% of all Inc. 5000 honorees to be named to the list four times or more. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America and provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

NetDocuments' inclusion in the latest Inc. 5000 is a testament to the innovation of its customers, legal professionals who are transforming the industry through forward-thinking strategies and technology adoption. Their success, paired with NetDocuments' continued investment in AI-driven productivity solutions, has fueled the company's sustained growth and leadership in the legal tech space.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year is a powerful validation of our team's unwavering commitment, continuous innovation, and the deep trust our customers place in us," said Josh Baxter, CEO of NetDocuments. "In an era of accelerating change and digital transformation, we've stayed ahead by delivering secure, purpose-built solutions, infused with AI, that help legal professionals work smarter, faster, and more collaboratively. This recognition reflects not just where we've been, but the momentum we're building as we redefine what's possible for modern work."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

About NetDocuments

NetDocuments enables legal professionals to do their best work with an intelligent document management system (DMS) that goes beyond getting organized and brings to life seamless AI, powerful workflows, and smarter experiences. The #1 trusted cloud-native DMS for 25+years, NetDocuments delivers tools to make work easier throughout the document lifecycle - from award-winning automation and AI to email management, search, collaboration, document bundling, advanced security, and more. The platform also integrates with 150+ other technologies, including Microsoft 365, DocuSign, and practice management systems, making it a core solution that meets users wherever they work. Supporting more than 7,000 law firms, corporate legal departments, and public sector organizations worldwide, NetDocuments is recognized as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, appearing on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years. To learn more, visit netdocuments .

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

