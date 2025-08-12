ASCM's Chainge Conference Adds Heavy Hitters To Speaker Lineup -- One Month Till Kick Off

With new speakers from CNBC, WEF & US Commerce, CHAINge NA promises cross-industry insights, tech showcases & strategies for supply chain's future.

- Abe Eshkenazi, CEO at ASCM, CSCP, CPA, CAECHICAGO, OH, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) today announced it has infused its already impressive CHAINge North America speaker panel with yet more industry trailblazers. Soaring on the energy created by a successful debut in Brussels, Belgium, this transformative, experiential event takes place in Columbus, Ohio, September 9-10, 2025, with three notable additions:⦿ Lori Ann LaRocco, Senior Editor of Guests and Global Supply Chain Reporter, CNBC News⦿ Henrik Von Scheel, Managing Director of Strategic Insights for the World Economic Forum⦿ Gina Raimondo, Former Secretary of Commerce, U.S. Department of Commerce“The unique collaborative format, diverse educational expertise and innovative focus of CHAINge enables meaningful peer-to-peer interaction at a cross-industry level,” said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE.“By uniting expert insight with real-world experience, we're creating actionable strategies that truly shape the future of supply chain management in real time.”The new speakers will join a powerhouse lineup of supply chain visionaries set to share their insights though interactive presentations, panels, roundtable discussions, breakout sessions and industry Q&As.Current speakers include top executives such as:⦿ James D. Hess, Global Reverse Logistics Manager, Business Operations – Corporate Engineering, Google LLC⦿ Aniket Kulkarni, Global Supply Manager, Apple⦿ Tom O'Gara, Senior Director, Strategic Demand & Capacity Planning, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine⦿ Kyle Garcia, Director of SCM Strategy & Portfolio, Adidas⦿ Stephanie Cannon, Vice President, Core Capabilities, FedExIn addition to tackling today's most urgent supply chain issues –– geopolitical tensions, climate challenges and nearshoring –– CHAINge North America gives attendees a front-row seat to the future of supply chain digital transformation. During a pulse-pounding Innovative Tech Showcase, top tech providers compete in a series of rapid-fire demos, with the audience voting on the winner.Registration for CHAINge North America is nearing capacity. Interested individuals are encouraged to secure their spot at href="" rel="external nofollow" chaing as soon as possible due to limited seating.About CHAINge---------------------CHAINge is more than a conference - it's an interactive movement built by the supply chain industry, for the supply chain industry. Powered by ASCM, CHAINge blends innovation, collaboration, and education to help professionals at all levels respond to disruption and lead with impact. Through its global events and year-round programming, CHAINge connects the world's top minds in supply chain to drive sustainable, resilient, and adaptive operations. Learn more at the CHAINge website .About ASCM----------------The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global pacesetter of organizational transformation, talent development and supply chain innovation. As the largest association for supply chain, ASCM members and worldwide alliances fuel innovation and inspire accountability for resilient, dynamic and sustainable operations. ASCM is built on a foundation of world-class APICS education, certification and career resources, which encompasses award-winning workforce development, relevant content, groundbreaking industry standards and a diverse community of professionals who are driven to create a better world through supply chain. To learn more, visit .Press Contacts:Mindy Weinstein...

