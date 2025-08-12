Priyanka Gandhi Accuses Israel Of 'Genocide' In Gaza Envoy Reuven Azar Responds: 'Don't Buy Hamas Numbers'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has launched a scathing attack on Israel over its military offensive in Gaza, accusing the Israeli state of committing“genocide” and criticising the Indian government for its“silence” on the matter.

The Congress MP's comments sparked a sharp rebuttal from Israel's ambassador to India , Reuven Azar, who dismissed her claims and urged people not to trust casualty figures provided by Hamas.

| How journalists killed by Israel saw Gaza horror: 'I have seen so much death...' What Did Priyanka Gandhi Say?

In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Priyanka Gandhi alleged that Israel had“murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children”, starved hundreds to death, and was threatening to starve millions more.

“Enabling these crimes by silence and inaction is a crime in itself.

It is shameful that the Indian Government stands silent as Israel unleashes this devastation on the people of Palestine,” she wrote.

How Did Israel Envoy Respond?

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar accused the Congress leader of spreading“deceit” and presented Israel's version of the conflict's toll.

“What is shameful is your deceit. Israel killed 25,000 Hamas terrorists. The terrible cost in human lives derives from Hamas's heinous tactics of hiding behind civilians, their shooting of people trying to evacuate or receive assistance and their rocket fire,” Azar said in his post.

| Grok AI claims it was suspended from Elon Musk's X for speaking

He added that Israel had facilitated“two million tonnes of food into Gaza” and blamed Hamas for creating hunger by seizing supplies.

“Gaza population has grown 450% in the last 50 years, no genocide there. Don't buy Hamas numbers,” the envoy stated.

What Is Happening in Gaza Right Now?

As Israel continues its bombardment, Gaza's Health Ministry reported that five more Palestinians have died from hunger, bringing the total number of starvation-related deaths to 227, including 103 children.

The enclave has also been rocked by the killing of five Al Jazeera journalist , allegedly in targeted Israeli attacks. Funerals were held in Gaza, while protests broke out in London, Berlin, Tunis, and Ramallah condemning the killings.

| Who was Anas al-Sharif, journalist or Hamas 'terrorist' killed by Israeli? What Has Been the Global Reaction to Israel Impounding Gaza?

The EU, China, and Israel's close ally Germany have condemned the targeted killing of journalists. The United Nations described the attack as a“grave breach of international humanitarian law”.

| Israel's new war plan includes fighting in Gaza's central refugee camps The Human Cost of Gaza War

According to Gaza health officials, 61,499 people have been killed and 153,575 wounded since Israel's military campaign began. Israel says 1,139 people were killed and over 200 taken hostage during the 7 October 2023 Hamas attacks.