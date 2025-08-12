Kodiak Announces Filing Of NI 43-101 Technical Report: Initial Mineral Resource Estimate On Four Of Seven Mineralized Zones At The MPD Copper-Gold Project
|MPD Initial Mineral Resource Estimate - Part 1 (4 of 7 zones)
|Zone
| Resource
Category
|Tonnes
|Average Grade
|Metal Content
|
|
|(Mt)
| Cu
(%)
| Au
(g/t)
| Ag
(g/t)
| CuEq
(%)
| Cu
(Mlbs)
| Au
(Moz)
| Ag
(Moz)
| CuEq
(Mlbs)
|Gate
|Indicated
|56.4
|0.31
|0.14
|1.18
|0.42
|385
|0.25
|2.14
|522
|Gate
|Inferred
|114.5
|0.27
|0.13
|1.07
|0.36
|681
|0.48
|3.94
|909
|Man
|Inferred
|8.3
|0.17
|0.30
|0.56
|0.37
|31
|0.08
|0.15
|68
|Dillard
|Inferred
|51.9
|0.20
|0.09
|0.39
|0.26
|229
|0.15
|0.65
|298
|Ketchan
|Inferred
|66.0
|0.24
|0.12
|1.09
|0.33
|349
|0.25
|2.31
|480
|Total Indicated
|56.4
|0.31
|0.14
|1.18
|0.42
|385
|0.25
|2.14
|522
|Total Inferred
|240.7
|0.24
|0.12
|0.91
|0.33
|1,291
|0.96
|7.05
|1,754
Notes: 1. The Mineral Resources were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum(CIM), Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Reserves, as prepared by the CIM Standing Committee and adopted by CIM Council.
2. A cut-off grade of 0.2% CuEq was applied to the MRE models within the pit shells.
3. Pit shell optimization used average recoveries derived from metallurgical test work of Cu 82%, Au 60% and Ag 54%, exchange rate of 1.35 CAD:USD, mining cost of C$2.3/t, process cost of C$8.5/t, and pit slope of 45 degrees.
4. Copper equivalence (CuEq) and constraining pit shells assume metal prices (US$) of: $4.2/lb copper, $2,600/oz gold, $30/oz silver.
5. The copper equivalency equation used is: CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + Au(g/t) x 0.6606 + Ag(g/t) x 0.0069
6. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources will be converted into mineral reserves in the future. The MRE may be materially affected by considerations including, but not limited to, permitting, legal, sociopolitical, environmental issues, market conditions or other factors.
7. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate. Totals may not sum due to rounding as required by reporting guidelines.
Figure 2: MPD Project - RPEEE shells used to constrain the Initial Mineral Resource Estimate
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Sensitivity Cut-off Grades
In addition to the base case cut-off grade ("COG") of 0.2% CuEq a range of cut-off grades from 0.12% to 0.22% CuEq were applied to the Resource models to evaluate the potential effect on tonnage, grade and metal content (Table 2). Lower cut-off grade sensitivity cases demonstrate a notable increase in tonnage and in-situ metal, with a decrease in average grades. The values in the COG sensitivity cases are for comparison purposes only and should not be considered Mineral Resources.
Table 2: Cut-Off Grade Sensitivity Summary
|MPD Initial Mineral Resource Estimate & Cut-Off Grade Sensitivity Scenarios
|Cut-Off Grade
|Indicated
|Inferred
|(CuEq %)
| Tonnes
(Mt)
| CuEq
(%)
| CuEq
(Mlbs)
| Tonnes
(Mt)
| CuEq
(%)
| CuEq
(Mlbs)
|0.22
|50.6
|0.44
|491
|204.5
|0.35
|1,578
|0.20
|56.4
|0.42
|522
|240.7
|0.33
|1,754
|0.18
|62.4
|0.39
|537
|281.7
|0.31
|1,936
|0.15
|72.3
|0.36
|574
|355.6
|0.28
|2,183
|0.12
|82.4
|0.33
|600
|435.6
|0.25
|2,415
Notes: 1. Copper equivalence (CuEq) assumes metal prices (US$) of: $4.2/lb copper, $2,600/oz gold, $30/oz silver.
2. CuEq is based on average recoveries derived from metallurgical test work as applied in the pit optimization process. Average recoveries are: Cu 82%, Au 60% and Ag 54%.
3. The copper equivalency equation used is: CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + Au(g/t) x 0.6606 + Ag(g/t) x 0.0069
Qualified Person
The Report was prepared by Alfonso Rodriguez, M. Sc., P.Geo (Apex Geoscience Ltd), James Gray, P.Geo (Advantage Geoservices Ltd) and Shane Tad Crowie, P. Eng. (JDS Energy and Mining Inc.), each of whom are independent Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101. The effective date of the report is June 25, 2025.
The MRE was prepared by James Gray, P.Geo., of Advantage Geoservices Ltd., with contributions from Tysen Hantelmann, P.Eng., of JDS Energy & Mining Inc. for cut-off grade and Pit Shell optimization and Shane Tad Crowie, P.Eng., of JDS Energy & Mining Inc., for metallurgical parameters, in accordance with the 2014 Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards and Canadian National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). James Gray, Tysen Hantelmann and Shane Tad Crowie, are independent Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101 and have reviewed and approved the contents of this news release. Dave Skelton, P.Geo. (AB), Vice President Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved and verified the technical information used in this news release. The historic work referenced herein is believed to be from reliable sources using industry standards at the time, based on Kodiak's review of available documentation. However, the Company has not independently validated all historic work, and the reader is cautioned about its accuracy.
Stock Option Grant
Kodiak also granted 32,000 stock options (the "Options") to an advisor of the Company. The Options are exercisable at C$0.63 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant with 1/3 vesting immediately and 1/3 every year thereafter. The Options were granted pursuant to the Company's shareholder approved stock option plan and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and any applicable regulatory hold periods.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kodiak Copper Corp.
Claudia Tornquist
President & CEO
