Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU Reaffirms Support For Ukraine's Self-Determination, Backs Trump's Peace Efforts

EU Reaffirms Support For Ukraine's Self-Determination, Backs Trump's Peace Efforts


2025-08-12 06:06:32
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The European Union has reaffirmed Ukraine's right to self-determination and pledged continued support for the country's path toward EU membership, according to a statement by EU heads of state and government, Azernews reports.

Hungary refused to sign the document, which also welcomed US President Donald Trump's efforts“to end Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and to achieve a just, lasting peace and security for it.”

EU leaders stressed that, in coordination with the US and other allies, the bloc will continue to provide political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic assistance to Ukraine, alongside maintaining restrictive measures against Russia.

They also noted that constructive negotiations would only be possible under conditions of a ceasefire or a reduction in the intensity of hostilities.

As reported, Trump is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15 to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

MENAFN12082025000195011045ID1109916544

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search