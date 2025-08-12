EU Reaffirms Support For Ukraine's Self-Determination, Backs Trump's Peace Efforts
The European Union has reaffirmed Ukraine's right to self-determination and pledged continued support for the country's path toward EU membership, according to a statement by EU heads of state and government, Azernews reports.
Hungary refused to sign the document, which also welcomed US President Donald Trump's efforts“to end Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and to achieve a just, lasting peace and security for it.”
EU leaders stressed that, in coordination with the US and other allies, the bloc will continue to provide political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic assistance to Ukraine, alongside maintaining restrictive measures against Russia.
They also noted that constructive negotiations would only be possible under conditions of a ceasefire or a reduction in the intensity of hostilities.
As reported, Trump is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15 to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.
