The Entire Dressing Room Had An Unspoken Understanding: Ambati Rayudu Recalls His Time With MI
Rayudu played for MI from 2010 to 2017. During his time with MI, he played 87 matches, scoring 1,771 runs with a high score of 81 not out. He was also part of the three title-winning campaigns in 2013, 2015 and 2017.
“When I played for MI, the entire dressing room had an unspoken understanding: if someone tried to have a go at us, three or four players would immediately step in to back their teammate. That's why very few teams ever tried to take on MI. RCB, on the other hand, would go after everyone. Sometimes they teased me or another MI player once or twice, but eventually, even they realised it wasn't wise to mess with MI," Rayudu said on JioHotstar's 'Cheeky Singles'.
After leaving MI, Rayudu joined another IPL giant, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and represented the franchise from 2018 to 2021. In 61 matches for CSK, Rayudu contributed 1,507 runs, including a century and seven fifties. He went on to lift two titles with the franchise before concluding his IPL career with five silverwares.
“Sometimes, Mahi bhai would tell me - just like a tin roof heats up quickly, I also tend to lose my cool quickly. We would point out to the umpire that a delivery was wide or a no-ball, and he would always tell me, 'Just focus on batting, don't raise your hand. I don't want to lose Fair Play points because of you'. Interestingly, that same year, he himself walked onto the field - not because of me, but because we were losing," he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment