Neodymium Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Historical Chart And Forecast



China: US$ 67610/MT

Germany: US$ 70480/MT

Russia: US$ 81795/MT

Japan: US$ 63500/MT Netherlands: US$ 68410/MT

Regional Prices Movement:



China: In Q2 2025, the neodymium price trend in China remained firm due to strong magnet industry demand, stable mining output, and export activity supporting consistent domestic pricing levels.

Germany: Germany's Q2 2025 neodymium price index reflected moderate increases, driven by renewable energy sector growth, steady import flows, and rising manufacturing needs across electronics and automotive industries.

Russia: The Q2 2025 neodymium price chart for Russia showed stability, supported by consistent production levels, balanced domestic demand, and steady export volumes to Europe and Asia.

Japan: Japan's Q2 2025 neodymium price forecast indicated mild growth, fueled by strong electronics sector demand, limited import supply, and rising production costs impacting overall market sentiment. Netherlands: In Q2 2025, the neodymium price trend in the Netherlands was steady, backed by stable industrial use, reliable imports, and robust demand from renewable technology manufacturing sectors.



Get the Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/neodymium-pricing-report/requestsample

Factor Effecting Neodymium Prices:



. Demand-Side Factors:



The neodymium price trend is influenced by rising demand from the electric vehicle and renewable energy sectors, driving stronger global consumption in high-performance magnets production.

Electronics and wind turbine manufacturing expansion boosts demand, contributing to an upward neodymium price index in global markets, especially across Asia and Europe. Increasing use in smart devices, robotics, and automation sustains long-term demand growth, maintaining a positive outlook for the neodymium price chart over the coming quarters.

. Supply-Side Factors:



The neodymium price forecast reflects supply risks from concentrated mining regions, where geopolitical tensions and export controls can disrupt availability and impact global pricing.

Limited rare earth mining capacity expansion constrains supply, keeping the neodymium price trend under upward pressure in periods of high industrial consumption. Environmental regulations in major producing countries influence production rates, affecting the neodymium price index through tighter market balance and reduced excess supply.

Global Neodymium Market Analysis

The global neodymium market size stood at 39.77 thousand tons in 2024. By 2033, it is projected to reach 59.1 thousand tons, registering a CAGR of 4.28% from 2025 to 2033, driven by rising demand in renewable energy and high-tech applications.

Get Your Custom Analysis: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=23470&flag=E

Key Growth Drivers:



Renewable energy growth, especially offshore wind projects, fuels higher consumption, strengthening the neodymium price chart in medium- to long-term market projections.

Government incentives for electric vehicle adoption increase magnet production, supporting a steady upward neodymium price forecast in multiple industrial sectors. Technological advancements in miniaturized electronics and defense applications bolster market value, pushing the neodymium price trend toward sustained stability with moderate annual gains.

How IMARC Pricing Database Can Help

The latest IMARC Group study,“ Neodymium Prices, Trend, Chart, Demand, Market Analysis, News, Historical and Forecast Data 2025 Edition ,” presents a detailed analysis of Neodymium price trend, offering key insights into global Neodymium market dynamics. This report includes comprehensive price charts, which trace historical data and highlights major shifts in the market.

The analysis delves into the factors driving these trends, including raw material costs, production fluctuations, and geopolitical influences. Moreover, the report examines Neodymium demand, illustrating how consumer behaviour and industrial needs affect overall market dynamics. By exploring the intricate relationship between supply and demand, the prices report uncovers critical factors influencing current and future prices.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that provides a comprehensive suite of services to support market entry and expansion efforts. The company offers detailed market assessments, feasibility studies, regulatory approvals and licensing support, and pricing analysis, including spot pricing and regional price trends. Its expertise spans demand-supply analysis alongside regional insights covering Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. IMARC also specializes in competitive landscape evaluations, profiling key market players, and conducting research into market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. IMARC's data-driven approach helps businesses navigate complex markets with precision and confidence.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No: (D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302