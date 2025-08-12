403
Severe Heatwave Engulfs Eight Arab Nations
(MENAFN) A severe heatwave engulfed eight Arab countries on Monday, with meteorological authorities warning that extreme heat, high humidity, and wildfire risks will persist through the weekend before easing by Friday or Saturday.
Egypt
The Egyptian Meteorological Authority reported "extremely hot weather across most regions, with winds active in the south, which may stir sand and dust in parts of central and southern Sinai and the Red Sea governorate." It recommended that residents stay hydrated by drinking cold fluids, especially water, and steer clear of direct sunlight. Temperatures in Greater Cairo are projected to surpass 40°C (104°F), with a heat index climbing to 43°C (109°F). Upper Egypt could face daytime highs reaching 46°C (115°F) in the shade and a heat index of 47°C (116°F). Local analysts link the heatwave to the interaction between the seasonal Indian monsoon low and the Sudan low, driving scorching air masses from the Arabian Peninsula and North Africa toward Egypt. Temperatures are forecast to gradually decline starting Saturday.
Iraq
The Iraqi Meteorological Organization predicted dust storms and blistering temperatures of 49-50°C (120-122°F) on Tuesday across nine provinces, including Muthanna, Basra, and Karbala, as reported by a local news agency. Monday’s forecast indicated highs reaching 50°C (122°F) in Baghdad, Babil, Karbala, Najaf, and Dhi Qar; 51°C (124°F) in Muthanna; and 47°C (117°F) in Basra.
Jordan
Jordan’s Meteorological Department confirmed that the kingdom remained "hot and dusty on Monday, with hot weather in the highlands and extreme heat in other regions," according to a local news agency.
Syria
The Syrian Meteorological Directorate cautioned that intense heat would continue across most regions on Tuesday and Wednesday, urging people to refrain from starting fires in farming areas, avoid sun exposure during peak hours, and store flammable materials away from direct sunlight.
Lebanon
Lebanon Weather Service forecasted continued influence of hot, humid air masses until at least Friday, per a state news agency. Temperatures in mountainous and inland areas are expected to rise about 10°C (18°F) above seasonal norms over the next two days, with high coastal humidity exacerbating discomfort. The Beirut Fire Department urged the public to adhere to safety guidelines during the heat wave, minimize electrical usage, switch off non-essential appliances, and clear any obstacles or oil containers around generators to prevent fire risks.
Bahrain
Bahrain’s Meteorological Directorate announced on X that the weather will be hot and humid, accompanied by some cloud cover.
Qatar
Qatar’s Meteorology Department also stated on X that the country is expected to experience hot to very hot conditions with intermittent clouds.
Kuwait
Kuwait’s Meteorological Department issued a warning on X for hot weather accompanied by fog.
Authorities across the region remain on high alert as temperatures soar to dangerous levels, urging populations to take precautions amid the relentless heatwave.
