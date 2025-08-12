403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
LG to Introduce the Next Evolution in Portable TVs with the Upcoming Launch of StanbyME 2 in the Gulf Region
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, UAE – 12 August 2025– LG Electronics is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated portable lifestyle TV, theStanbyME 2, set to redefine how we experience entertainment at home and on the go. Building on the success of its predecessor, the StanbyME, this new iteration promises to deliver even greater versatility, innovation, and convenience for modern lifestyles.
The StanbyME 2 will officially debut this summer, offering a glimpse into the future of portable entertainment. While details about the product remain under wraps, LG invites you to imagine a device that seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology with sleek design, making it an essential companion for work, play, and relaxation. With its innovative features and award-winning design, the StanbyME 2 represents LG’s commitment to creating products that adapt to use’s’ needs and environm—nts—whether indoors or outdoors. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the official launch date!
To celebrate the arrival of the StanbyME 2, LG is excited to partner withMumma Dubai Mums Clubfor an exclusiveTry & Buy campaignfromAugust 8 to August 24, 2025. This unique opportunity allows select participants to experience the revolutionary features of the StanbyME 2 firsthand before its official release. Whether you’re looking to elevate your home entertainment setup, explore creative ways to express your personal style, or simply enjoy immersive viewing wherever life takes you, the Try & Buy campaign offers a chance to see what makes the StanbyME 2 a game-changer. Excited customers can apply for the campaign here and be sure to followMumma Dubai Mums ClubandLG’s social media channelsfor updates. Spots are limited, so don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity!
While we c’n’t reveal all the details just yet, ’ere’s a sneak peek at what makes the StanbyME 2 stand out. Designed for ultimate flexibility, the StanbyME 2 adapts to your lifestyle. Whether you want to roll it into different rooms, detach the screen for tabletop use, or carry it outdoors, this device is built to move with you. With improved battery capacity, the StanbyME 2 ensures uninterrupted entertainment for hours, wheth’r you’re watching movies, playing games, or hosting gatherings. The StanbyME 2 also boasts an award-winning aesthetic that complements any space, allowing you to showcase your personal taste and creativity. From its intuitive touch screen to its ability to double as a mood-enhancing art display, the StanbyME 2 redefines what a TV can be. These features build on the strong foundation laid by the original StanbyME, which became a favourite among tech enthusiasts and lifestyle aficionados alike.
The countdown to the StanbyME 2 launch has begun, and LG is inviting everyone to be part of the journey. Whe’her you’re a fan of cutting-edge technology, a design enthusiast, or someone who values versatility in their devices, the StanbyME 2 is designed with you in’mind. Don’t forget to mark your calendars for theTry & Buy campaignwith Mumma Dubai Mums Club fromAugust 8 to August 24. Follow the links below to stay updated:
The StanbyME 2 will officially debut this summer, offering a glimpse into the future of portable entertainment. While details about the product remain under wraps, LG invites you to imagine a device that seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology with sleek design, making it an essential companion for work, play, and relaxation. With its innovative features and award-winning design, the StanbyME 2 represents LG’s commitment to creating products that adapt to use’s’ needs and environm—nts—whether indoors or outdoors. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the official launch date!
To celebrate the arrival of the StanbyME 2, LG is excited to partner withMumma Dubai Mums Clubfor an exclusiveTry & Buy campaignfromAugust 8 to August 24, 2025. This unique opportunity allows select participants to experience the revolutionary features of the StanbyME 2 firsthand before its official release. Whether you’re looking to elevate your home entertainment setup, explore creative ways to express your personal style, or simply enjoy immersive viewing wherever life takes you, the Try & Buy campaign offers a chance to see what makes the StanbyME 2 a game-changer. Excited customers can apply for the campaign here and be sure to followMumma Dubai Mums ClubandLG’s social media channelsfor updates. Spots are limited, so don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity!
While we c’n’t reveal all the details just yet, ’ere’s a sneak peek at what makes the StanbyME 2 stand out. Designed for ultimate flexibility, the StanbyME 2 adapts to your lifestyle. Whether you want to roll it into different rooms, detach the screen for tabletop use, or carry it outdoors, this device is built to move with you. With improved battery capacity, the StanbyME 2 ensures uninterrupted entertainment for hours, wheth’r you’re watching movies, playing games, or hosting gatherings. The StanbyME 2 also boasts an award-winning aesthetic that complements any space, allowing you to showcase your personal taste and creativity. From its intuitive touch screen to its ability to double as a mood-enhancing art display, the StanbyME 2 redefines what a TV can be. These features build on the strong foundation laid by the original StanbyME, which became a favourite among tech enthusiasts and lifestyle aficionados alike.
The countdown to the StanbyME 2 launch has begun, and LG is inviting everyone to be part of the journey. Whe’her you’re a fan of cutting-edge technology, a design enthusiast, or someone who values versatility in their devices, the StanbyME 2 is designed with you in’mind. Don’t forget to mark your calendars for theTry & Buy campaignwith Mumma Dubai Mums Club fromAugust 8 to August 24. Follow the links below to stay updated:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment